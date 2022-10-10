Gerard Colgan: Body found on roof in Leeds believed to be missing man
The body of a man found on the roof of a house in Leeds yesterday is believed to be that of missing man Gerard Colgan.
By Alex Grant
Monday, 10th October 2022, 12:19 pm
- 1 min read
Updated
Monday, 10th October 2022, 1:49 pm
Gerard Colgan, aged 32, was reported missing from the address in Harehills Avenue, Chapeltown, on Friday.
At 2.40pm on Sunday, the body was located on the roof. While formal identification is yet to be completed, police say it is believed to be Mr Colgan and that his family has been informed.
There were no suspicious circumstances and the Coroner’s Office has been notified.