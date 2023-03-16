The chart-topping singer-songwriter was due to perform at the venue tonight. He pulled out of a show at London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday (March 14) due to acute vertigo and the following a consultation with a doctor this morning, has now cancelled tonight’s Leeds tour date. The show has been rearranged for April 5

A statement shared on the singer’s Twitter feed read: “Hi everyone, unfortunately although George’s symptoms are improving, he is still experiencing acute vertigo. Upon a further consultation with a doctor this morning, his show at the First Direct Arena in Leeds tonight will not be able to go ahead as planned.

“Fortunately, we have been able to reschedule both of the postponed shows. George’s show at the First Direct Arena in Leeds will now take place on Wednesday 5 April 2023. And George’s show at The O2 Arena in London will now take place on Thursday 6 April 2023.

Fans have reacted as George Ezra cancelled his Leeds gig due to illness (Photo inset: Getty Images/Eamonn M. McCormack)

“Again, we would like to apologise for the postponement of both the London and Leeds dates, and for everyone who had travelled in advance to the shows. All tickets will remain valid for the new dates and we really hope you can make it. Thank you for all your well wishes to George.”

According to the NHS, vertigo feels like you or everything around you is spinning – enough to affect your balance. A vertigo attack can last from a few seconds to hours. Severe vertigo can last for many days or months.

Yorkshire Evening Post readers have reacted to the news on social media, with many sending their well wishes to the singer - but fans who have booked tickets have said they are “gutted”.

Nic Baum said: “As long as he gets fit and well... happy to wait a couple of weeks! Get well soon George xx.” While Keeley Smith added: “We were meant to go but happy with the new date. At least we don't have to wait months and months.”

Kathryn Pearson said: “Obviously gutted but can't be helped. Roll on 5th April.” While Anne Corby added: “Hope you are feeling better soon.” Lee Hardy said: “Things happens. His health is more important. 5th April is better as its school holidays. So happy days.”

Other fans who had booked tickets for the show were left feeling disappointed, with some unable to attend the rescheduled date.

Caroline Martin said: “Such a shame, hope he's feeling better soon. My daughter and I can't make the rescheduled date either.” Sam Harding Butterworth said: “My daughter is gutted and can't go to rescheduled date as she's in Benidorm so gonna have to try sell 2 standing tickets but hope u get well soon George.”