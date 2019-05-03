Gas supplies restored to school and houses in Rodley

Engineers from Northern Gas Networks (NGN), the North of England’s gas distributor, have restored gas supplies to over 60 properties in the Coal Hill Drive, Coal Hill Green and Coal Hill Gardens area of Rodley, Leeds, after water made its way into a gas main on the morning of May 3).

Gas supplies have also been restored to Valley View Community Primary School and Stanningley Sports & Amateur Rugby League Club.

Matty McBride, Business Operations Lead for Northern Gas Networks, said: “I’d like to thank our customers for their patience while they were without gas.

“Our Customer Care Officers are on site to provide support if any of our customers need extra support, or they can call our Customer Care team on 0800 040 7766, option 3. Our Customer Care team can also be reached by emailingcustomercare@northerngas.co.uk.”

If you have been affected and your gas supply hasn’t yet been turned back on at the meter, please contact NGN’s Customer Care team on 0800 040 7766, option 3 and we will arrange for an engineer to come straight out.

See our previous story here.

Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999. This line is in operation 24-hours a day, seven days a week.