Bramley gas leak affecting school and 80 other properties

Northern Gas Networks said today a gas leak at roadworks near Coal Hill Lane has affected about 80 properties.

Engineers from Northern Gas Networks (NGN), the North of England’s gas distributor, are working hard to restore gas supplies to properties in the Coal Hill Drive, Coal Hill Green and Coal Hill Gardens area of Rodley, Leeds, after water made its way into a gas main this morning (3 May).

Properties on Coal Hill Lane are also affected by the gas leak

Around 80 properties are currently without gas and Valley View Community Primary School and Stanningley Sports & Amateur Rugby League Club are closed today.

Engineers are making good progress and have safely turned off the gas supply at the meter to all affected properties are now in the process of restoring gas supplies. Valley View Community Primary School is now back on gas and customers in vulnerable circumstances are being prioritised.

Gas leak closes school HERE

Representatives from NGN’s Customer team are providing support to customers on site, including providing heaters and hotplates for those that need them.

Matty McBride, Business Operations Lead for Northern Gas Networks, said: “I’d like to thank our customers for bearing with us while we work to return the gas supply to normal as safely and quickly as possible.

“Our Customer Care Officers are on site to provide support if any of our customers need extra support, or they can call our Customer Care team on 0800 040 7766, option 3. Our Customer Care team can also be reached by emailing customercare@northerngas.co.uk.”

NGN is providing regular updates on its website – northerngasnetworks.co.uk, Twitter @NGNagas and Facebook @northerngasnetworks

Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999. This line is in operation 24-hours a day, seven days a week.