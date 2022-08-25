News you can trust since 1890
From Armley with love: Police at crime scene handed thank you card

It was a random act of kindness full of sentiment and thanks.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 3:37 pm
Updated Thursday, 25th August 2022, 3:40 pm

Two police officers were handed a handed a thank you card by two young girls while guarding a crime scene in Armley.

Inside it reads: “To West Yorkshire Police, this week in Armley has been scary. Thank you for sticking around and helping us all feel safe. Thank you for all you do. from all the Armley community x”

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “This made a huge impression on the officers, who appreciated that they had taken time to buy, write and hand them the card. A big thank you to the two girls and the residents of Armley.”

The thank you card.

The card has prompted a positive response on social media.

JannyB (@JannyB03926904) said: “How lovely to get this, there are still people who appreciated the work the police do. I'm happy for all of you.”