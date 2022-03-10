French and American bulldogs stolen from Armley home as huge search launched by owner

Kirsty Rose has only lived in her home on Barden Place for the past four weeks.

However, she says she "no longer feels safe" in the home after the terrifying overnight burglary.

Two bulldogs have been stolen from an Armley home overnight - with their desperate owner launching an urgent search to find them.

Thieves broke into a salon space she had created in the home and took equipment, a Nintendo Switch and other games consoles.

Devastatingly, Kirsty's French bulldog called Betty and American bulldog named Ozzy have also been taken.

Ozzy is just nine-weeks-old according to Kirsty.

Mum-of-two Kirsty has now launched an urgent social media appeal to find her beloved pets.

Kirsty with one of the dogs

"We have only lived in our house four weeks", she explained.

"Betty has a poorly back leg and is on medication which she obviously doesn't have, we've had her a whole year.

"She is my salon dog at pin up emporium Leeds and adores people and other animals, she always greeted clients and all of them love her and her beautiful nature.

"She's one of a kind and has a bent ear ( her left one) and wouldn't hurt a fly.

Betty is a French Bulldog Blue

"We got another dog, an American bulldog called Ozzy, who is only nine weeks old and was in the crate with Betty and got stolen along with her.

"He's been in our lives a week we love him so much."

Kirsty says she no longer feels safe in the home.

"I literally want to move house", she added.

"I have two teenage children and my son has autism so hardly sleeps.

"He was awake in his room while we were getting burgled and it absolutely terrifies me to think what would have happened to him had he gone downstairs and disturbed them, he's only 12.

"It actually sickens me that these scumbags were creeping around in our home stealing our expensive belongings and our animals while we were in bed.

"There's been sightings of teenagers and dealers frequently hanging around the street."

Anyone with information should contact West Yorkshire Police quoting crime reference number 13220129263.

DogLost is also helping with the search and can be contacted on 08448003220.