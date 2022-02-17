Professionally qualified instructors will be on hand to deliver the sessions which are an hour long each.

All equipment will be provided, the Canals and River Trust said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Let's Paddle Spring Half Term: Free event to give Leeds residents beginners canoe sessions

The Canal & River Trust’s Let’s Activity campaign is free to attend as part of their work as a waterways and wellbeing charity to "help everyone get out, get active and make their lives better by water by learning to paddle".

These sessions are designed for adults and for children from seven years old upwards who are interested in trying out a potential new hobby.

Parents and Guardians (for those under 18) are required to remain on site during the activity.

Social distancing measures will be in place and all equipment will be cleaned in between sessions.

Walk ins will not be accepted and tickets must be booked on Eventbrite or by clicking here.