Four-year-old boy from Leeds with months to live given 'best day ever' by Farsley activity centre

The family of Nova Yates have been told he has just months to live and they are striving to ensure he is given the best possible experiences.

A play date was donated to Nova and put on by the Bee Hub, who gave him and his friends access to their wide range of play facilities.

Posting on Facebook, Nova's mum Heather Barrott said: "Just wanted to share what an amazing place The Bee Hub is and [there are] lovely people running [it].

"My son had the best play date today that was kindly donated by Beth Stanbridge for my 4-year-old son with terminal brain cancer to enjoy privately with his friends.

"Thank you, Nova said it was the best day ever!"

A GoFundMe page was set up for Nova and has already raised nearly £12,000, which has gone towards creating happy memories for him.

People have rallied round the family and Nova was recently invited to Yorkshire Wildlife Park's dinosaur exhibition as a special guest.

He was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer at the age of two and underwent surgery for 10 hours to debulk the tumour.

Following the surgery, he had to learn basics such as eating and walking again before then starting chemotherapy.

He underwent chemotherapy for 18 months before being offered radiotherapy, which he was given for six weeks.

However, all options have now been exhausted and his family are focused on ensuring he enjoys the time he has.

Speaking to the YEP in May, Nova's mum Heather said: "We had amazing support on the outside but whilst in hospital, I was the only person he had for support and he was the only person I had.

"He has easily spent 200 days in hospital.

"He is so brave."