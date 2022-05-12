Leeds family of four-year-old boy told he has just months to live - they need your help to make them special

Nova Yates was just two years old in July 2020 when he started to lose his balance and the left side of his face started to droop, his mum Heather, 26, told the YEP.

After being rushed to hospital at the height of lockdown, Nova underwent a huge array of tests before an emergency 10 hour operation after a growth was found on his brain.

Now, Heather - who has been by her son's side throughout his hospital treatment in lockdown, never leaving his side - has set up a fundraiser to enable Nova to have the best experiences possible in the time he has left.

Due to the location of the growth and main blood vessels being entangled, Nova became an inpatient and spent the next 10 days recovering in hospital.

Following an "anxious" eight week wait for his parents Heather and Danny, Nova - who loves dinosaurs - was diagnosed with an extremely rare form of brain cancer.

His case has been sent around the world to be assessed by doctors and he has spent the majority of the last two years in hospital.

However, Heather and Danny, from Bramley, have this week been given the devastating news that Nova's cancer is now terminal and he has been given just months to live.

The news has devastated the family and hundreds of friends and families who have tracked his valiant fight against his condition in the next two years.

The Leeds community has rallied to raise more than £3,000 in just a few hours for Nova - who has spent more than 200 days in hospital during his short life so far.

Heather wanted to thank the public for all of their support at such a harrowing time for her family.

Nova has been through over a year of chemotherapy and also radiotherapy everyday for six weeks - each day he was put under general anaesthetic.

"We had amazing support on the outside but whilst in hospital, I was the only person he had for support and he was the only person I had", Heather said.

"He has easily spent 200 days in hospital.

"He is so brave."

Heather said Nova "loves dinosaurs and superheroes".

"He would love to meet all his favourite superheroes and see lots of different dinosaurs", she added.