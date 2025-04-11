Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A group of football fans are preparing to walk a gruelling 11 miles from Otley to Leeds to raise money for a cancer charity.

White Rose Reds Independent Liverpool FC Supporters Club will complete the walk on June 14 in memory of Wally Bennett.

The former Liverpool FC promotions manager and his wife Rita would have celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary on that date.

Some members of the branch will also take part in the Great North Run to raise money for Bowel Cancer UK in memory of the former Everton schoolboy player, who worked for Liverpool FC’s development association from 1980-2010.

Yorkshire Evening Post columnist Kate Wobschall will complete the equivalent distance on horseback over the same weekend. So far, £2,500 has been raised towards the cause.

The former non-league footballer, who played at Wembley twice in the FA Amateur Cup Final for Skelmersdale United before moving on to Marine and then Rhyl where he was player-manager, died in June last year aged 80 after a two-year fight against bowel cancer.

Wally’s son Neil, who lives in Leeds and who will be taking part in the walk along with his children Leo, Marysia and Maja, said: “Although his title was promotions manager, he didn’t see his job as making money for Liverpool Football Club.

Wally Bennett, pictured in the centre, playing at Wembley in the 1967 Amateur Cup Final for Skelmersdale United and, inset, Wally and Rita Bennett. | Submitted

“Yes, it was in his job description so did with the utmost integrity and professionalism but that’s not what motivated him, he saw his job as ensuring that as many people as possible who loved football got a ticket to see the match.”

Wendy Walker, chair of White Rose Reds, said: “My husband Gary and I – along with a friend Leigh Andrews – set up White Rose Reds four years ago with the main aim to provide affordable travel from Yorkshire to Anfield.

“We now have around 200 members and run a 53/57 seater executive coach to all home matches. We have helped people fulfil lifelong dreams of watching their team play by helping them obtain tickets through authorised channels.

“And away from football we have always looked to do charitable work. We have made donations to the Ukraine Appeal and to the LFC Foundation – and supported local food banks.

“Leigh turned up at a meeting in Leeds one day last year visibly upset after Wally – who was a good friend of his and the father of one of our members – had passed away.

“He asked if he could do a whip round for Bowel Cancer UK as he just wanted to do something. I said we can do better than that, let’s make it our designated charity for the year.

“The response we have had from members has been absolutely magnificent.

“They know what this means to me personally and it’s their chance to give something back and I think most recognise that.

“We turned up at Elland Road with our Liverpool flag one match day last season and made a substantial donation to the South Leeds Food Bank. Like hunger, cancer doesn’t wear club colours. And we have raised £2,500 in the first fortnight which I think is testament to that.

“We are doing this as a tribute to a fantastic bloke who understood what football meant to so many – irrespective of which club you support – and to raise money for a great cause at the same time.

“Some are even doing the walk in Everton shirts to try and raise a bit more. So if anyone has an Everton shirt they are willing to donate – or if any business wants to sponsor the shirts – please get in touch. Likewise, if anyone wants to take part in the walk they are more than welcome.”

The group is fundraising via its JustGiving page.