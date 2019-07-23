Five tasty new street food vendors at Trinity Kitchen in Leeds

Five tasty new names - Let’s Go Ostrich, The Cheese Yard, Ripple and Roll, Dog Almighty and Sri Non Kitchen - have all arrived at Trinity Kitchen.

Taking residency for the next nine weeks, the latest street food eateries have each brought their own unique, mouth-watering dishes to Leeds, designed to spice up the summer holidays.

Dog Almighty is serving artisan, beechwood smoked pork hot dogs, 100% beef mutts and juicy vegan dogs, all handmade in Yorkshire.

Let’s Go Ostrich is providing an exotic and healthy edge to the burger by serving one of the world’s leanest meats – the ostrich. Guests can select a classic burger or opt for a speciality topping including; JD mayo, blue cheese, cheddar & plum chutney or caramelised onions & mushrooms.

For a cheese-centric menu, The Cheese Yard is the place to be! Using the finest, locally sourced ingredients, guests can indulge in one of its delicious high-end street feasts including the Yorkshire blue & bacon grilled sandwich or the three-cheese mac & cheese.

Sri Non Kitchen is offering shoppers a taste of Thailand with a range of sweet, sour and spicy authentic Thai delicacies such as their aromatic green chicken curry, chicken satay, crispy chili chicken and pineapple fried rice.

For a show-stopping sweet treat, Ripple and Roll will be creating its mesmerizing rolled ice cream in front of your eyes. In a two-minute thrill ride of a show, its signature West Country ice cream is combined with your choice of ingredients ranging from fresh fruit to Ferrero Rocher and Nutella and everything in between, before being transformed into a dazzling ice cream roll.

Dan Wharton, Marketing Manager at Trinity Leeds, said: “From exotic ostrich burgers to refreshing ice creams, each vendor has brought their speciality dishes to Leeds that have been perfected over many years – and coupled with our unique venue, we are positive that they will all be a big hit with customers this summer.”

With a concept that is completely unique to Trinity Leeds, Trinity Kitchen rotates several new food retailers every few weeks, offering visitors a vibrant mix of restaurants, bars and street food vans.

The new arrivals will be at Trinity Kitchen trading alongside permanent outlets Chicago Rib Shack, Pho, Rola Wala, Tortilla, Doner Shack, Absurd Bird and Pizzaluxe.