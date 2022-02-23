The victim suffered crush injuries to his leg as well as rib and spinal fractures during the incident outside the New Penny pub, on Call Lane.

A judge who jailed 29-year-old Ryan Armitage told him: "It was a disgusting act".

Leeds Crown Court heard the attack took place shortly after midnight on July 25 last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Armitage was jailed for four years for inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent after he pushed a man into the path of a Leeds City Council road sweeping vehicle.

Graham O'Sullivan, prosecuting, said the victim was standing outside the pub arguing with door staff after being told to leave the premises.

Armitage approached and asked: "Shall I punch him?".

The door staff told Armitage not to hit the victim.

Another witness said to Armitage: "Do not punch him because you might kill him".

The prosecutor said: "Moments later he pushed (the victim) into the path of the road sweeper.

"He collided with the windscreen and went straight under the brushes of the sweeper.

"The driver had no chance to brake".

Mr O'Sullivan said the victim has no recollection of the incident, adding: "He remembers coming to with ambulance staff around him and his left leg still under the vehicle".

"The door staff said there was absolutely no reason for the defendant to do what he did.

"They said it was unnecessary and out of order."

Armitage was aggressive towards police officers and appeared drunk as he was arrested at the scene

It took two months for the victim to recover from his injuries.

A statement was read to the court on his behalf describing how he could not feel anything in legs as he was taken to hospital.

He said: "It was one of the most terrifying feelings because I thought I was paralysed."

Armitage, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.

He has previous convictions for violence, including assaulting emergency workers, and sexual assault.

Michael Walsh, mitigating, said: "It is a horrible offence.

"These are the types of things that happen in cartoons but not in real life.

"For him to be lacking in thought about the outcome of what would happen is very sad.

"Clearly, when he is under the influence of drink or drugs his thinking is far below what is required."

Mr Walsh added: "He knows that his actions were completely wrong and he will hopefully learn from his actions on this occasion."

Sentencing, Judge Christopher Batty told Armitage: "This was appalling.

"Do not think for one minute that I am anything other than disgusted by your actions.