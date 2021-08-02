Fat Friends - The Musical to return to Leeds Grand Theatre in 2022

Fat Friends - The Musical is returning to Leeds Grant Theatre in 2022.

Kay Mellor’s smash hit Fat Friends - The Musical is set to return home to Leeds Grand Theatre next year following its hugely successful world premiere in 2017.

The show will take to the New Briggate stage from Tuesday, February 22, until Saturday, March 5, 2022 with tickets now on sale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Mead.

Actor Lee Mead has already been confirmed in the role of 'Paul' and marks a return to musical theatre after establishing himself as a TV favourite on Casualty and Holby City

He said: “I’m so thrilled to be starring in Fat Friends - The Musical. I saw the show when it first ran and absolutely loved it, so I can’t wait to now play the lovelorn vicar, Paul. I’m so looking forward to performing live again to wonderful audiences around the country and working with the incredible and iconic Kay Mellor.”

The musical is based on the hit ITV show Fat Friends, that starred James Corden and Ruth Jones. Fat Friends - The Musical reunites our favourite foodie friends as they are put through their Zumba paces at their local slimming club, whilst Kelly fantasises about fitting into the wedding dress of her dreams.

Kay Mellor feels that it’s the perfect time to bring this feel-good feast of a show back.

Kay Mellor.

She said: “Issues of body image and online trolling are more pertinent today than ever and will resonate with people everywhere. Despite this, using song, dance and humour, I can guarantee that audiences will leave the show with a smile on their face and feeling better about themselves – something we all need right now. I’m delighted to be remounting Fat Friends - The Musical, thrilled to be working with the brilliant and talented Lee Mead and can’t wait for us to bring the show to so many fantastic venues around the UK and Ireland.”

For tickets visit: leedsheritagetheatres.com or call the box office on (0113) 2430808 .

*************************