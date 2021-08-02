26 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1996

The opening of upmarket fashion store Harvey Nichols on Briggate - complete with a top hat donning doorman - boosted the city's reputation as the number one destination for those keen to enjoy a dose of retail therapy. This was 1996, a year which also featured a number of celebrity visits to Leeds ranging from TV personalities through to sporting legends. Enjoy these photos charting 12 months in the life of your Leeds. READ MORE: How Harvey Nichols helped Leeds become the 'Knightsbridge of the North' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook