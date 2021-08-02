Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1996. Is it a city you remember? PIC: John Giles/PA
26 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1996

It was the year Leeds was labelled as the 'Knightsbridge of the north'.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 8:34 am

The opening of upmarket fashion store Harvey Nichols on Briggate - complete with a top hat donning doorman - boosted the city's reputation as the number one destination for those keen to enjoy a dose of retail therapy. This was 1996, a year which also featured a number of celebrity visits to Leeds ranging from TV personalities through to sporting legends. Enjoy these photos charting 12 months in the life of your Leeds. READ MORE: How Harvey Nichols helped Leeds become the 'Knightsbridge of the North' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

A new outdoor chess park opened in Chapletown. Pictured are Grand Masters in the making Ella Farrar Durrant and Jayde Carlton.

Photo: Bruce Greer

TV's Gladiator Warrior opened the Old Orleans restaurant on Boar Lane. He is pictured lifting waitress Lyndsay Hamilton of her feet.

Photo: James Hardisty

Chris Boardman leads the peloton on the climb over Oxenhope Moor to Hebden Bridge during the early stages of the Leeds Classic in August 1996.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Tv personality Zoe Ball signs autographs at the new Virgin Megastore at the Leeds Shopping Plaza on Albion Street in November 1996.

Photo: Roy Fox

