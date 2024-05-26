Leeds United play-off final: Fans react as Whites miss out on promotion after Wembley defeat
The Whites will play in the Championship again next season after a 1-0 defeat to Southampton at Wembley, as the play-offs curse continues.
More than 35,000 Leeds fans travelled to London for the game - and back home the dissapointment can be felt across the city.
Yorkshire Evening Post readers have had a lot to say following the defeat.
Don Robins said the result was “inevitable”, while Marie Jeffery said: “Glad it's half term. School would be a very grumpy place this week.”
Paul Chapman added: “The play off jinks continues for Leeds.”
Kev Frederick said: “Embarrassing. Sometimes I wonder if they really wanted to go up.”
Wayne Britton said: “It’s always been the same case for many years they can’t stand been under pressure and it will be the same till the end of time.”
Richard Hairyes said it was a “typical Farke performance”, with Leeds losing “to a team who didn’t have to do a lot to win.”
Dennis Crook said: “Defence all over the place for their goal and to be honest need a new rebuild under Farke. Rutter, Gnoto can leave not good enough.”
Nhoj Notlimah Noisseh called the performance “gutless.”
But some Leeds fans have been trying to see the bright side, with many looking ahead to next season.
Mark Hill said: “We will be promoted has champions next season mot ALAW.”
Jacinta Mary Elizabeth Dunne added: “Disappointed. But next time. Look forward to a great new season
Jan KB said a silver lining was better chance of getting tickets for games in the Championship next season.
Dennis Crook said: “Ah well, Bielsa didn’t do it in the first season. We go again but Farke must stay and the board must back him.”
Sharon Hodgson added: “Roll on next season when we skip all this play off nonsense and go up as champions.”
Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, has handed out the scores from an awful afternoon at Wembley for the Whites - with four players scoring 5/10.
