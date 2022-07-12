Jimmy Greaves went on holiday to Greece last week with his two daughters and granddaughter when he fell, his niece told the YEP.

The Leeds pensioner sustained a broken hip after falling out of bed and was rushed to a local hospital in Corfu.

Now Jimmy's niece, Lynn Leach, has launched a GoFundMe page page to fly her uncle home, which said will cost at least £22,000 for specialist transport and repatriation costs.

She said: "He has been given the fifth bed in a four bed room and since last Tuesday, has been lying in bed unable to move with a makeshift traction on his leg."

His niece claimed that the hospital was short-staffed, and she said his two daughters were now caring for their dad at his bedside on the Greek Island.

Lynn said: "He feels like he is never going to get home and is really distraught with the whole situation."

"Please, please, please continue with your financial help. Every £1 raises our hearts to get him home the right way, to the right care as quickly as possible." the GoFundMe page says.

Lynn, who is an advanced medical technician with the Yorkshire Ambulance Service, said she felt "helpless".

"It weighs down even more on me because medically I can't help him,"

She added: "I can't bring him home so I'm trying to do everything possible to help. We're starting to think the worst now."