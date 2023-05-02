A clip showing a number of Leeds stars, en-route to the team bus to travel to the Vitality Stadium for the match against Bournemouth, walking straight past eight-year-old Dylan Wale as he smiles and waves went viral with many slamming the players for “ignoring” the youngster.

But appearing on Good Morning Britain this morning, Dylan's dad John leapt to the defence of the players explaining that the video only shows a snippet of what happened.

He said: “What you’ve got to remember is that the video is only a tiny snapshot of what happened. We’ve got a list of players who actually fist pumped, smiled and waved.

"It’s simply not the case atoll (being blanked) and if there were a couple of players that were in the zone then they were in the zone because of the importance of this match. Those players needed to be focused, they were running behind for starters and told not to talk to anybody.”

When pushed by presenter Richard Madeley on whether they were just being loyal fans, Dylan’s parents insisted that they came away from the moment “buzzing”.

Luke Ayling, Adam Forshaw, Jack Harrison and boss Javi Gracia were among those who interacted with Dylan while some players appeared transfixed by their phones or had headphones on as they trooped out to the team bus.

In a statement released Monday, the players apologised for their performance at the Vitality Stadium, where they fell to a fourth defeat in five games, and their behaviour leaving the team hotel.

The Whites are now offering Dylan travel to and from a game and what they call the mascot experience, which includes meeting the players in a much more controlled environment. Although this surprise was somewhat ruined by presenter Richard Madeley who blurted out the news not realising it hadn’t yet been announced.