A video posted on Twitter prior to the 4-1 beating at Bournemouth showed a number of the squad filing past supporters in the foyer of the team hotel. According to a fan who was present, Luke Ayling, Adam Forshaw, Jack Harrison and boss Javi Gracia all interacted with a young boy, who was ignored by others. Some appeared transfixed by their phones or had headphones on as they trooped out to the team bus.

In a statement the players apologised for their performance at the Vitality Stadium, where they fell to a fourth defeat in five games, and their behaviour leaving the team hotel.

It read: “As the first team squad at Leeds United, we wanted to reach out to the fan base regarding yesterday’s game and subsequent posts on social media. Firstly, the performance was not good enough. There is no other way to look at it and the only way to respond is on the pitch. Leeds fans travel up and down the country in huge numbers and deserve more than this.

"What is just as concerning to us as a group, is the video online of us leaving the hotel. Words can’t express how sorry we are that the youngster in the video wearing the Leeds kit is not shown more love from the squad. On a matchday we do an activation walk, before and after this we stop for photos and autographs to ensure we interact with fans, but that we are also on time when leaving for games. However, there is no excuse for not acknowledging fans and if the parents of the fan wearing the Leeds kit in the video could make themselves known to us, we would be grateful.

"We do not believe that this fight is over and we will keep going until the last ball is kicked this season. Thank you again for your support.”

Leeds, winless in five, sit 16th in the Premier League table, a point above the drop zone with games against Manchester City, Newcastle United, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur still to come. During the defeat by Bournemouth the club’s majority owner Andrea Radrizzani sent a social media message to a supporter taking responsibility for the ‘ridiculous’ situation and slating the team’s display on the south coast. The club’s decision makers have been in discussions since last night, with the future of head coach Gracia under scrutiny following heavy defeats and a poor run of form.