The family of a former plumber from Leeds are appealing for information from his former workmates following his death from asbestos cancer.

Phil Auty, 78, died weeks after being diagnosed with mesothelioma, a cancer of the lining of the lung associated with exposure to asbestos, often decades previously.

Following his death, his wife, Deborah Auty, 57, instructed specialist asbestos-related disease lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate her husband’s illness and if it was linked to his work history.

Deborah has joined with her legal team in warning of the danger still posed by asbestos. They are also appealing to Phil’s old workmates to come forward with information on the working conditions he faced.

Phil Auty, 78, died weeks after being diagnosed with mesothelioma. Pictures: Submit/PA

Dominic Riley, a specialist asbestos-related disease lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, said: “Months on from Phil’s death, Deborah and the rest of her family remain devastated by their loss.

“Phil’s death is another reminder of the terrible legacy of asbestos and how its impact continues to be felt by families today. While nothing can bring Phil back, we’re determined to help Deborah find the answers she’s looking for concerning Phil’s asbestos exposure.

“If any of Phil’s former colleagues could come forward it would be greatly appreciated by Deborah and could help the family with the answers they are looking for.”

They are keen to hear from anyone who worked with Phil at J Foster and Sons, who were based in Birstall, from 1962 to 1963; R B Stead and Sons, based in Heckmondwike, from 1963 to 1968 and G. Rhodes & Sons, also based in Birstall, from 1968 to 1970.

As well as Rushworth and Sharp Limited, also based in Heckmondwike, from 1968 to 1969. All companies appear to no longer be trading.

Before his death Phil said that as part of his work he would be required to knock lagging, which he believed may have contained asbestos, off boilers and pipes using a hammer and his bare hands, if necessary.

On other occasions, Phil told Deborah he would also be involved in replacing lagging on boilers and pipes.

Phil started to feel unwell in the summer of 2022 and having consulted his GP, was sent for tests. He was diagnosed with mesothelioma in September 2022 and died a few months later, on December 4, 2022.