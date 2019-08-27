Man arrested over death of 18-year-old woman at The Warehouse nightclub is released

A man arrested in connection with a suspected drugs death at a Leeds nightclub has been released pending further investigation.

The 19-year-old male was questioned on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs after the young woman died of a suspected overdose at The Warehouse on Somers Street in the early hours of Monday morning.

The woman was rushed to hospital at around 3am after collapsing, and was sadly pronounced dead at Leeds General Infirmary.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police confirmed this morning (Tuesday) that the man was released last night pending further investigation.

A formal identification has not been released for the woman, who is thought to be from the Pudsey area of Leeds.

Flowers left at the scene on Monday contained a message that read: "To Courtney - You was such a sweet caring young lady and it was such a pleasure to have met you and dance away the night with you".

Enquiries into the death remain ongoing.