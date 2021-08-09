A range of stalls, talks and activities were put together in the city centre yesterday to demonstrate the fragility of food systems.

Among the volunteers were Greenpeace, sharing their latest campaign to get Tesco to stop working with rainforest-destroying animal agriculture companies.

Also present at the event was Feed Leeds, an umbrella organisation who facilitate the cooperation and communication of sustainable food initiatives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The eco-festival to highlight issues surrounding the climate crisis was held in Leeds city centre.

A program of children's activities, music and entertainment was also on offer throughout the day.

Organisers said the groups came together in a bid show the public what can be done when we cooperate.

A spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion said: "We are attempting to prevent the extinction of many species and the collapse of our human civilisation.

"We want to foster and encourage a gentler, more sustainable way of living by working with individuals, politicians, growers and businesses.

A range of stalls, talks and activities were put together in Leeds city centre yesterday to demonstrate the fragility of food systems.

"We must change now, because it is already too late."

Sam Newton, owner of local refill stall, Ecotopia, said: "We started an environmentally friendly business to help build a better world for our children, but we can't survive without support.

"Extinction Rebellion and direct-action groups have always struck a chord with us because they fight for the causes we also believe in, so it just makes sense that we work together when we can."

The event comes weeks after the Extinction Rebellion Members removed their upper clothing in Leeds city centre in a display to reveal the horrific effects of the climate crisis.

Phrases painted on their chests included 'Climate Crisis', 'Climate Floods', 'Climate Violence', 'Climate Pandemics' and 'Climate Death'.

A speech was read explaining that their action was designed to recognise International Justice Day.