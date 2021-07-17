It happened at about 1pm outside Leeds Art Gallery in the Headrow on Saturday, July 17.

The women removed their upper clothing in a display to reveal the horrific effects of the climate crisisPhrases painted on their chests included 'Climate Crisis', 'Climate Floods', 'Climate Violence', 'Climate Pandemics' and 'Climate Death'.

A speech was read explaining that their action was designed to recognise International Justice Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Extinction Rebellion protesters painted words about climate change on their chests. Image provided by Extinction Rebellion Leeds.

It was also to draw attention to the fact that extreme weather events and other environmental and political disasters caused by climate change are disproportionately affecting women.

Extinction Rebellion Leeds said: "The climate crisis has claimed too many lives already, and most of those are women.

"International Justice Day marks the importance of standing up and joining the fight to bring justice to the victims of crimes against humanity and genocide.

"We take this action today in solidarity with those in the global south who are suffering now, and urge the government to do more to tackle the climate crisis.