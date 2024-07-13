Ex-Kaiser Chiefs drummer Nick Hodgson confirms details of new band's debut album and Leeds show
The Leeds born songwriter’s new band Everyone Says Hi announced their debut, self-titled album, will be released on October 4 via Chrysalis Records.
Everyone Says Hi sees Nick Hodgson adopt the role of lead singer/guitarist/frontman, and brings together musicians Pete Denton on bass, Glenn Moule on drums, keyboard player Ben Gordon and Leeds based guitarist Tom Dawson.
Their debut single, Brain Freeze, which released in early Spring, was quickly followed by a first live performance at Brighton’s Great Escape and a pair of sell-out headline dates in Hodgson’s hometown of Leeds and London.
Nick said: “Only One is another love song essentially, but when I write a love song they’re not very romantic but more matter of fact.
“In this case I’m saying, I love it when you phone me up in the middle of the night, something that’s pretty inconvenient but because it’s a certain person, you love it.”
Since leaving the Kaiser Chiefs in 2012, Nick has been in high demand and has co-written for the likes of Dua Lipa, You Me At Six, Duran Duran, George Ezra, and Holly Humberstone.
The band’s name is lifted from a David Bowie song of the same title and their debut album will feature 10 tracks performed by high-calibre, experienced players.
A first headline tour in support of the record runs across six dates in October, including a headline show at Oslo in London and Brudenell Social Club in Leeds. Tickets are on sale now.
