Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ex-Kaiser Chiefs drummer Nick Hodgson has confirmed the details of his new band’s debut album.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Leeds born songwriter’s new band Everyone Says Hi announced their debut, self-titled album, will be released on October 4 via Chrysalis Records.

Everyone Says Hi sees Nick Hodgson adopt the role of lead singer/guitarist/frontman, and brings together musicians Pete Denton on bass, Glenn Moule on drums, keyboard player Ben Gordon and Leeds based guitarist Tom Dawson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stewart Baxter

Their debut single, Brain Freeze, which released in early Spring, was quickly followed by a first live performance at Brighton’s Great Escape and a pair of sell-out headline dates in Hodgson’s hometown of Leeds and London.

Nick said: “Only One is another love song essentially, but when I write a love song they’re not very romantic but more matter of fact.

“In this case I’m saying, I love it when you phone me up in the middle of the night, something that’s pretty inconvenient but because it’s a certain person, you love it.”

Since leaving the Kaiser Chiefs in 2012, Nick has been in high demand and has co-written for the likes of Dua Lipa, You Me At Six, Duran Duran, George Ezra, and Holly Humberstone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band’s name is lifted from a David Bowie song of the same title and their debut album will feature 10 tracks performed by high-calibre, experienced players.

A first headline tour in support of the record runs across six dates in October, including a headline show at Oslo in London and Brudenell Social Club in Leeds. Tickets are on sale now.