We have rounded up 9 of the most suggested best albums and artists. Which is your favourite?
1. Smokers Delight - Nightmares on Wax
Urban Muhammad said Smokers Delight by Nightmares on Wax, an English DJ and record producer, is one of the best albums from a Leeds musician. It was released in 1995. Pictured is George Evelyn (left) in Sheffield, 1990. | Martyn Goodacre/Getty ImagesPhoto: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images
2. Employment - Kaiser Chiefs
English indie rock band Kaiser Chiefs had many hit records that our readers loved. Mick Stead said Employment, released in 2005, was the best. | Jonathan GawthorpePhoto: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. George Best - The Wedding Present
Vicky Cossins said George Best by the Wedding Present was the best album from a Leeds band. Released in 1987, George Best was the group's debut album. | PAPhoto: PA
4. Entertainment! - Gang of Four
James Malloch said Gang of Four's debut album Entertainment! was the best from a Leeds band. It was released in September 1979. | Frazer Harrison/Getty ImagesPhoto: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
5. Just Good Friends - The Bridewell Taxis
Many readers recommended named The Bridewell Taxis, an indie rock group that was active from 1987 to 1993. Wayne Steel named Just Good Friends by the band as the best. | Steve RidingPhoto: Steve Riding
6. First and Last and Always - Sisters of Mercy
Narcis Drejan said First and Last and Always, the debut studio album by English gothic rock band the Sisters of Mercy, is the best album from a Leeds band. It was released in 1985. | Steve Rapport/Getty Images
