9 of the best album from Leeds musicians and bands according to locals including Kaiser Chiefs and Soft Cell

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 22nd Jun 2024, 11:30 BST

From indie rock band Kaiser Chiefs to ‘Put Your Records On’ hit singer Corinne Bailey Rae, Leeds is a city rich with musical talent.

And to celebrate them, we asked our readers to shout-out the best albums from Leeds bands and musicians.

They delivered - with about 180 responses, it is evident that locals are proud of the people putting Leeds on the map.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

We have rounded up 9 of the most suggested best albums and artists. Which is your favourite?

Urban Muhammad said Smokers Delight by Nightmares on Wax, an English DJ and record producer, is one of the best albums from a Leeds musician. It was released in 1995. Pictured is George Evelyn (left) in Sheffield, 1990.

1. Smokers Delight - Nightmares on Wax

Urban Muhammad said Smokers Delight by Nightmares on Wax, an English DJ and record producer, is one of the best albums from a Leeds musician. It was released in 1995. Pictured is George Evelyn (left) in Sheffield, 1990. | Martyn Goodacre/Getty ImagesPhoto: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

Photo Sales
English indie rock band Kaiser Chiefs had many hit records that our readers loved. Mick Stead said Employment, released in 2005, was the best.

2. Employment - Kaiser Chiefs

English indie rock band Kaiser Chiefs had many hit records that our readers loved. Mick Stead said Employment, released in 2005, was the best. | Jonathan GawthorpePhoto: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Vicky Cossins said George Best by the Wedding Present was the best album from a Leeds band. Released in 1987, George Best was the group's debut album.

3. George Best - The Wedding Present

Vicky Cossins said George Best by the Wedding Present was the best album from a Leeds band. Released in 1987, George Best was the group's debut album. | PAPhoto: PA

Photo Sales
James Malloch said Gang of Four's debut album Entertainment! was the best from a Leeds band. It was released in September 1979.

4. Entertainment! - Gang of Four

James Malloch said Gang of Four's debut album Entertainment! was the best from a Leeds band. It was released in September 1979. | Frazer Harrison/Getty ImagesPhoto: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Many readers recommended named The Bridewell Taxis, an indie rock group that was active from 1987 to 1993. Wayne Steel named Just Good Friends by the band as the best.

5. Just Good Friends - The Bridewell Taxis

Many readers recommended named The Bridewell Taxis, an indie rock group that was active from 1987 to 1993. Wayne Steel named Just Good Friends by the band as the best. | Steve RidingPhoto: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Narcis Drejan said First and Last and Always, the debut studio album by English gothic rock band the Sisters of Mercy, is the best album from a Leeds band. It was released in 1985.

6. First and Last and Always - Sisters of Mercy

Narcis Drejan said First and Last and Always, the debut studio album by English gothic rock band the Sisters of Mercy, is the best album from a Leeds band. It was released in 1985. | Steve Rapport/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsMusiciansAlbumsKaiser ChiefsPeople

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.