Every planning application submitted in Leeds this week - and what they're for

A full list of planning applications submitted to Leeds City Council:

ADEL AND WHARFEDALE: T1 and T2 Sycamore - Draw back by 2 metres from the bottom of the rear garden. This would balance the trees as other trees growing too close to them on the other side, 17 Moseley Wood Croft. Raising roof height to create rooms in roof space with balcony to rear and additional windows - NON MATERIAL AMENDMENT to 19/01924/FU - Minor amendments to materials used on the elevations, - Timber cladding on all soffits and barge boards & Blue windows frames, Beecroft Church View. Outline planning application (all matters reserved except for partial means of access to, but not within, the site) for residential development (up to 380 dwellings), a convenience store (up to 372sqm) and public open - NON MATERIAL AMENDMENT to 13/05134/OT - Sales garage repositioned to the south of plot 272. Sales garage parking designation amended from 272 and 273 to 271 and 272; Plots 273 amended from Mitford to Jura and plot 274 amended from Jura to Mitford; Single garage added adjacent to plot 274; Plot 183 realigned and repositioned, Land Off Breary Lane. T1 Horse Chestnut - Crown uplift 2 metres to reduce excessive shading and balance the tree, 2 Oaklands Avenue. T1 Elm - To remove entire canopy leaving an ‘Eco-Pole’ at approximately 6m in height as tree is in serious decline T2 Sycamore- Crown lift to 4m and draw back remaining canopy by 2m as tree overhangs rear garden of N0. 4 Oaklands Drive, 3 Oaklands Fold. T1 Horse Chestnut - To remove. In the expansion of York Gate Garden and the new access to the traditional native wildflower meadow, we are proposing to plant a 50m Fagus sylvatica hedge avenue to link the garden to the meadow. By removing T1 it will help give sufficient light and help moisture retention in the soil to establish the hedge, that would be shaded by the current position of T1 . We plan to plant a staggered hedge using 40-60cm cell grown Fagus Syvlatica trees (6 plants per meter). This will include a total planting of 300 Fagus hedging plants in replacement for the Aesculus. The removal of T1 will not only enable us to establish the beech avenue but provide addition space for our expanding plant nursery. See supporting assessment, Gardeners Royal Benevolant, York Gate Garden, Back Church Lane. Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) of previously approved application 14/02096/FU for MINOR MATERIAL AMENDMENTS to plot one including alterations to windows/doors, Land Adjacent To 2 Creskeld Park And 10 Creskeld Park. Two storey side and rear extension. 198 Moseley Wood Gardens. Single storey side and rear extension with rooms in Loft; replacement detached Garage to rear, 52 Crag Hill Avenue.

Single storey rear/side extension, 5 Wood Hill Crescent. Part two storey and part single storey extension to side and rear and creation of link extension to Garage with conversion of same to habitable accommodation, 32 Hall Rise. T1 Holly - Fell T2 - Whitebeam - Fell T3 Walnut - Fell, 4 Glendower Park Adel.

Leeds planning applications



ALWOODLEY: Demolition of existing garage to side; replace with two storey side extension and two storey rear extension Open for comment icon, 1 Barfield Crescent. Single storey garage to rear, 262 Shadwell Lane.



ARDSLEY AND ROBIN HOOD: Single storey front extension, 134 Moor Knoll Lane.



ARMLEY: Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 3, 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 12, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20 of Planning Application 18/00384/FU, To Rear Of Armley Liberal Club, 1 Armley Lodge. Change of use of basement storage to form two additional house in multiple occupation rooms and alterations including lightwell to front, 8 Armley Park Road.



BEESTON AND HOLBECK: 19/9/00211/MOD | Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) of planning permission 17/05596/FU to allow for alterations including felling of tree - NON MATERIAL AMENDMENT to 18/05010/FU - three light windows to sides of proposed elevation - changed to single light windows; all rooflights omitted from new extension roof; access to north entrance simplified, St Lukes C Of E Church, Malvern Road.



BRAMLEY AND STANNINGLEY: Proposed Canopy to be erected over existing external staircase. External alternations to aluminium framed glazed curtain wall at ground level to include doors for accessing the bin store. New aluminium louvres to be installed into existing curtain walling on the West elevation, Viewpoint, Bramley Shopping Centre, Town Street.



BURMANTOFTS AND RICHMOND HILL: Enlarged dormer windows to front and rear, 111 Cross Green Lane. 4m single storey rear extension, 3.5m to ridge height and 2.5m to eaves, 23 Wepener Place.



CALVERLEY AND FARSLEY: LED digital advertising screen, Bradford Road. T1, T2, T3 and T4 Conifer - Non indigenous to remove. Trees have grown too big for the garden, casting shade on own and neighbouring properties, raising structural damage risk and subsidence of retaining stone walls surrounding raised garden. T5 Cherry Blossom 1 - To remove, has grown too big, casting shade at the front of the property, risking structural damage and subsidence risk to stone wall surrounding raised garden, 10 Town Gate. Two storey extension to rear, 8 The Oval. Demolition of existing conservatory and construction of a single storey rear extension, 44 Parkside Road. Demolition of existing dwelling; new detached dwelling; parking and associated works, 8 Monson Avenue.



CHAPEL ALLERTON: T1 Robinia - Fell due top poor condition. T4 Cherry - Drawback the limb over the neighbouring garage by approx 5 metres to reduce the weight. T29 Laburnum - Fell due to poor condition, Bin Store Near Willow House, Allerton Park. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 of Planning Application 19/02779/FU, Stainbeck Service Station, 20 - 22 Harrogate Road. Two storey extension to side and rear, pitched roof to existing rear extension; Porch to front, 24 St Matthews Walk.



CROSSGATES AND WHINMOOR: Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 21, 23, 25 and 29 of Planning Application 19/00292/FU, St Theresas Rc Primary School, Barwick Road. Dormer window to rear and roof lights to front, 57 Barwick Road.



FARNLEY AND WORTLEY: T1 and T2 Sycamore - Crown lift by removing the first two rings of branches and also draw back by 1 to 2m the upper branches that overhang the car parking spaces to help reduce the bird droppings on the vehicles, Forster Lofts, Forster Mews. Single storey side extensions to both properties, 13 And 14 Cottingley Springs, Gelderd Road. Single storey side extensions to both properties, 19 And 20 Cottingley Springs, Gelderd Road.



GARFORTH AND SWILLINGTON: Extension and alterations including new door opening to school, Green Lane Primary Academy, Ribblesdale Avenue. Demolition of existing rear bay window and detached garage and construction of a two storey side and rear extension with Juliet balcony and roof lights; part single storey rear extension, 14 Alandale Road.



GIPTON AND HAREHILLS: Change of use of vacant ground floor shop (use class A1) to restaurant/cafe (use class A3) and alterations including installation of external flue, 333 Roundhay Road. Change of use from ground floor retail unit to two flats, Imperial Kitchen And Bathrooms, 4 Elford Grove. Dormer extension to front, 29 Karnac Road.

Read more: World class musician receives Leeds College of Music fellowship



GUISELEY AND RAWDON: Two storey side and single storey rear extension, 16 Moorland Crescent. T1 Beech - Fell and remove due to been too close to Sycamore, been over pruned and getting near to house plus wrong tree wrong place. T2 Sycamore - Crown thin by 15% to allow more light in to house. T3 Beech - Remove first main limb over driveway to allow good view up drive as too low for vans coming through. T4 Sycamore - Crown lift by 2 metres to allow more light into garden and to prevent coming close to house, Sheiling, Crowtrees Court. Extension to side at first floor and conversion of Garage to habitable accommodation, The Laurels, Derby Road. Change of use from car sales showroom (sui generis) to shops (A1)/restaurant and cafe (A3), New Road. Dormer windows to front/rear; demolition of existing porch forming a new main entrance door and rear entrance door, 11 Church Street. Alterations involving extension of play space including installation of drainage system, artificial turf, fencing and gates, Guiseley Infant And Nursery School, Oxford Road. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 4 and 5 of Planning Application 19/01302/FU, 84 Bradford Road. Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 35 of Planning Application 16/04643/FU, Chevin Park, Former High Royds Hospital. Part two storey, part single storey extension to side and rear; Canopy roof to front; new walls and gates to front, 14 Ridgeway.



HAREWOOD: Installation of single wood pole with transformer and associated fuses and underground cable connections, Wike Lane. Construction of single storey rear extension, 69 Brookside. Part two storey, part first floor rear / infill extension; dormer window to rear and roof light to front forming rooms in roof space; new second floor side window; detached double garage and partial demolition including bay window and porch, Knoll House, Upper Langwith. T1 Maple - Crown thin by 20% T2 Maple - Crown thin by 20% T3 Willow - Crown thin by 20% and remove deadwood T4 Conifer - To reduce by approx 3 metres in height and trim back T5 Conifer - To reduce by approx 3 metres in height and trim back T6 Conifer - To reduce by approx 3 metres in height and trim back T7 Conifer - To reduce by 4 metres in height T8 Conifer - To reduce by 4 metres in height, South Lawn, Main Street.

Single storey rear extension, Hilltop, 36 Blackmoor Lane. Alterations to front elevation and construction of two storey side extension, alterations to roof and installation of replacement dormer windows to front and rear, installation of roof lights and cladding to garage, The Orchard, Butts Garth. Removal of T6, T7 and T12 - Remove. G8 (5 Trees) - Reduce the radial spread of the trees by 30%. The existing current radial spread (Line A) is 5m, the tree will be reduced by 1.5m, and the radial spread of the tree after pruning (Line B) will be 3.5m. G10 (7 Trees) - Remove, The Old Vicarage, 106 The Avenue. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 4, 5, 6 and 16 of Planning Application 17/06623/FU, Methodist Church, Main Street. Two storey and single storey side/rear extension incorporating two dormer windows to front and rear, 88 Ash Hill Drive.



HEADINGLEY AND HYDE PARK: G1 Wild Cherries- Crown lift to 5.2m over the highway by removing secondary tertiary branches. G2 Norway Maples- Crown lift to 5.2m over the highway by removing secondary tertiary branches, 9 - 15 Endecliff Mews. T1 Large Horse Chestnut - Remove 15% of Crown and partial reduction by 1.5 metres specifically near the house to prevent damage and to allow light through the canopy. T2 and T3 Large Sycamore - Crown thinning, lifting and partial reduction specifically near the house to prevent damage and to allow light through the canopy. All trees have grown significally into the garden area causing a lot of shade and preventing plant grown some branches are touching the roof of the house which may cause damage in the future, 6 North Grange Road. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a Dormer window to rear, 30 Hessle View. Public access defibrillator in conjunction with Leeds Medical Student Community First Responders, mounted on the external wall of the Hyde Park Picture House on the Pearson Grove side of the building, 400mm (H) x 400mm (W) x 200mm (D), Hyde Park Picture House, 71 - 73 Brudenell Road. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a two storey extension to rear, 50 Hartley Avenue.



HORSFORTH: T1 Silver Birch - To remove, 1 Birch Hill Rise. Change of use of existing office (use class B1) building to 27 residential units (use class C3), Springwood House, Low Lane. Extension to Gable and Dormer window to rear; single storey extension to side and rear, 92 King Edward Avenue. Single storey rear extension, 83 Springfield Mount. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 15, 26 and 32 of Planning Application 18/07357/FU, Clarence Road. Single storey rear extension and Porch to front; new vehicular access and driveway, 9 Victoria Gardens. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single storey extension to rear, 73 Broadgate Walk. Single storey extension to side and rear, 38 Brownberrie Lane. Retrospective application for 4No. air conditioning units, EuroGarages, Broadway Service Station, Broadway. Retrospective application for a substation, EuroGarages, Broadway Service Station, Broadway. Single storey side/rear extension with raised steps to rear; roof lights to front and dormer window to rear, 72 Victoria Gardens. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 10, 15 and 17 of Planning Application 18/07357/FU, Clarence Road.



HUNSLET AND RIVERSIDE: Listed Building application for amendments to upper floor partition layouts; additional lobbies; relocation of basement to ground floor stair, Ambler House, 2 Trevelyan Square. Two front dormer windows, 27 Garnet Place. Change of use of ground floor offices B1(a) to research and development facility B1(b), Graphical House, 2 Wharf Street. Electricity substation to car park, Stadium Gate, Parkside Industrial Estate. Two dormer windows to front, 13 Woodview Terrace. Two dormer windows to front, 22 Woodview Terrace. Certificate of Existing Lawful Development to certify that excavation of part of the application site, the laying of a section of two separate below-ground waters/main pipework and manholes associated with the development that is authorised by the reserved matters approval 16/07322/RM and 16/07323/RM (pursuant to outline planning permission reference 13/02619/OT), and the reinstatement of the site following the works, Car Park, Whitehall Road.



KILLINGBECK AND SEACROFT: T1 Lime -Crown reduction 6-7 metres and shape in line with neighbours, 12 Lyme Chase. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 18, 23 and 24 of Planning Application 16/07380/FU, Former York Road Depot, Seacroft. Conservatory to rear, 2 Somerville View.



KIPPAX AND METHLEY: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single storey side extension, 3 Honeysuckle Close. Single storey side extension, 7 Junction Houses, Barnsdale Road. Consent, agreement or approval of conditions 4, 7, 9, 10 and 28 of Planning Application 15/01973/FU, Land East Of Great North Road. T1, T2, T3, T4 Sycamore - Trim some of the outer branches back to 2.5m long that are starting to hang over my house roof, St Johns House, Brigshaw Drive.



KIRKSTALL: Two storey side extension and single single storey rear extension, 10 Latchmere Cross.Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for an extension to Gable and Dormer window to the rear, 64 St Annes Drive.



LITTLE LONDON AND WOODHOUSE: T8 Beech- Lift the lower crown to give an approximate clearance of 5m from ground level. T9 Oak- Remove any dead/dangerous branches, lift the lower canopy to give an approximate clearance of 5m from ground level and remove the epicormic growth from the main stem. T10 Lime- Remove any dead/dangerous branches, lift the lower canopy to give an approximate clearance of 5m from ground level and remove the epicormic growth on the main stem. Reason - general maintenance of the trees, low branches hitting wagons, high target area, St Annes Shelter, 6 - 8 St Marks Avenue. Five apartments and associated landscaping, parking and amenity space - NON MATERIAL AMENDMENT to 18/04979/FU - Internal alterations to units 1, 2, 3; east elevations - new window to be added; brick balustrade replaced by metal balustrade; south elevation, new row of windows added to ground floor, brick balustrade replaced by metal balustrade, 82 Hyde Park Road. Removal of condition 9 (alleyway gates access) of previous planning approval 16/04505/FU, 90 Kirkgate. Six illuminated signs, 2 Victoria Quarter, Queen Victoria Street. One replacement double-sided, free standing, digital display sign, Opp No. 33-35 Bond Street. Three non-illuminated signs, 21 Blenheim Terrace, Woodhouse Lane. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 11 and 12 of Planning Application 16/04913/FU, Majestic, City Square. Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 5 of Planning Application 16/04913/FU, Majestic, City Square. Listed building application to carryout alterations involving installation of external flue, Becketts Bank, 28 - 30 Park Row. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 7, 8, 9 and 10 of Planning Application 18/05317/LI, 19 Springfield Mount. Consent, agreement or approval required by conditions 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 of Planning Application 18/05316/FU, 19 Springfield Mount. Change of use from cafe (A3) to nail bar (sui generis), 61 Great George Street.



MIDDLETON PARK: Part two storey and part single storey extension to side and rear, 234 Town Street.

Read more: Martin House Children's Hospice seeks entrants for Strictly dance competition



MOORTOWN: Single storey side and rear extension. 65 Allerton Grange. Loft conversion comprising of hip-to gable extension with rear dormer and single storey side extension, 23 Alder Hill Grove. Demolition of existing rear garage and construction of a single storey rear extension, 877 Scott Hall Road. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single storey extension to rear, extension to Gable and Dormer window to rear, 138 Church Lane. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a Dormer window to rear and addition of pitched roof to single storey rear extension, 51 High Moor Crescent. Change of use of Building Society (A2) to nail and beauty bar (Sui Generis), 4 - 5 Harrogate Parade.



MORLEY NORTH: T1 Alder Lime - To cut back from street sign to give a 2 metre clearance and remove deadwood (T5 on map attached) to allow sign to be seen by motorists/pedestrians. T2 Ash - To crown lift to 5 metres and remove major deadwood (T11 on map attached) as tree is overhanging neighbours greenhouse. T3 Lime - To cut back from property to give a 3 metre clearance (T12 on map attached) as tree is too close to building, St Peters House, 2A Church Street. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a dormer window to the rear, 30 Greenfield Avenue. Part two storey, part single storey side and rear extension. 16 Beechwood Grove. First floor side extension with juliette balcony to rear, 17 Manor Close. Single storey front extension, 3 Westwood Close. Single storey rear extension, 8 Grange Park Drive.



MORLEY SOUTH: Replace dormer to front with new dormer windows to front/rear and single storey side extension with roof lights to front, 83 Ryedale Way.



OTLEY AND YEADON: 3.7m single storey rear extension, 3.5m to ridge height and 2.5m to eaves, 3 Grange Mount. Part two storey part single storey side and single storey rear extensions - NON MATERIAL AMENDMNENT to 18/00394/FU - Addition of Annexe accommodation over Garage, 1 The Gills. Part two storey and part single storey rear extension, 11 Wesley Street. Single storey rear extension and raised platform with steps, 3 Hauxwell Drive. Dormers windows to front, rear and side, 1 Rufford Ridge. Single storey rear extension, 13 Glenmere Mount.



PUDSEY: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single storey extension to side, 37 Tennyson Street. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a Dormer window to rear, 37 Tennyson Street. Construction of a first floor extension over the existing garage and single storey rear extension, 3 St Josephs Way. Singler storey rear extension with rooms in loft; Porch to side, 10 Hough Side Lane. Change of use from first floor offices to two self contained residential flats, Trinity House, 32-32A Church Lane.

ROTHWELL: T1 Beech - Crown lift to 4m, reduce the limb growing towards footpath, re-shape to balance crown. Crown thin 20% and crown clean. T2 and T3 Holly - Remove - poor specimen, overgrown. All work is to allow light into property and garden, Dolphin Court, 46 Aberford Road. Porch/canopy to front, single storey extensions to side and rear; increase in ridge height and dormer windows to front and rear with rooflight to front; extension to dropped kerb, 10 Springhead Road. Variation of condition 8 (arboricultural method statement) of planning approval 18/03841/FU to enable a phase 1 and phase 2 arboricultural method statement to be accepted and approved separately, The Elms, 26 Farrer Lane. Alterations involving installation of bi-fold door, porch with decking and ramp to front, 15 Oulton Lane.

ROUNDHAY: Consent, agreement or approval required by condition 3 of Planning Application 18/02517/FU, 15 Elmete Drive. 6.000m single storey rear extension, 2.875m to ridge height (roof light) and 2.5m to eaves (flat roof), 12 Gipton Wood Place. T1 Cherry - To remove as becoming far too big for its location. The customer has plans to landscape the garden. This is a very small area and a dominant tree. Replant with two other trees - Rowan and Silver Birch, 34 Shaftesbury Avenue. New entrance and Canopy with steps to front, 31 North Park Grove. G1 - Mixed Leylandii with Ash tree growing out of the centre of the group. To remove the Ash and reduce the Leylandii by 3 metres. (15%) T2 - Sycamore to remove This will allow more light into number 3, 3 Westways Drive. T1 Ash - Remove the smaller Ash growing from the council land. T2 Sycamore -Remove, 5 Elmete Drive. Removal of condition 5 (sound proofing scheme) of approval 18/03674/FU as ground floor already complies with building regulations, 9 Fitzroy Drive.

Variation of conation 2 (obscure glazing) of previously approved application 30/269/99/FU to allow clear glazing, 35 Park Villa Court, Park Villas.

TEMPLE NEWSAM: Substitution of housetypes to plots 62-71, 148-151, 174-175, 218-221, 250-251 and 254, Northern Development Plots, Land South Of Railway Line, Thorpe Park. Refurbishment of residential building including new second floor and lower ground floor extensions to form 14 flats, Newsam Lodge, 53 - 55 Selby Road.

WEETWOOD: T1 Beech - Reduce entire canopy by 2-3m and thin by 15%, 2 Quarry Dene Park. T1 Horse Chestnut - To fell and remove to ground level. Reason: Historical evidence of bleeding canker, lots of fiskaring and scaring, plus die back in upper crown potentially dangerous. No room for replant, 53 Grove Lane. First floor extension to side; dormer window to rear, 13 Caythorpe Road.

WETHERBY: Construction of conservatory to rear, 35A Walton Chase. Extension to front at first floor level, single storey rear extension; internal alterations, including partial conversion of Garage to habitable accommodation, 27 Grasmere Avenue. Single storey side extension, 3 Hampole Way. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a Dormer window to the rear, 5 Kings Meadow Mews. First floor front extension and garage conversion to habitable room space, 4 Ullswater Drive. Alterations including conversion of existing barn to form dwelling with two storey extension and detached garage to rear, Helmsley Farm Barn, Clifford Moor Road. New end terrace dwelling with balcony to rear and demolish existing single storey garage, 32 Law Close.