World class musician Sally Egan receives Leeds College of Music fellowship

An inspiring musician who has helped the Leeds Cathedral Choir School thrive has received a fellowship from the Leeds College of Music.

Sally Egan read music at Cambridge University and studied singing in Paris and London. She has sung opera and oratorio all over the world and has worked as a vocal coach and singing teacher in some of the UK’s finest choral foundations, including Westminster Cathedral and Westminster Abbey.

She returned to her hometown of Leeds to take up the position of choral director of the Leeds Cathedral Choir School project at Holy Rosary and St Anne’s Catholic Primary School in Chapeltown. The initiative, now celebrating its 10th anniversary, has put music at the heart of the school curriculum. The children take part in weekly singing sessions, perform in the school’s outstanding choral groups, both in and out of school, and gain musical skills far beyond those achieved in ordinary school choirs. Sally’s work - which has attracted attention from educationalists and musicians alike - has also contributed to rising academic standards throughout the school.

Sally said: “I am proud and delighted to be awarded an LCoM Fellowship. In a world where challenges can sometimes feel overwhelming, the joy and fellowship of music can bring hope to us all.”

The school has a long-standing relationship with Leeds College of Music - Sally mentors college students on community music placements and brings students into school to accompany concerts and broadcasts. The children at Holy Rosary have also performed at the college.