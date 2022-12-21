News you can trust since 1890
Every person awarded Freedom of Leeds since 2000 as Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield get highest civic honour

It would make a great trivia question for the pub.

By Andrew Hutchinson
5 minutes ago

Can you name every person awarded the Freedom of Leeds since 2000? Rhinos icons Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield are the latest to be awarded Leeds’ highest civic honour. Leeds council say the honour recognises the “courage, commitment and inspirational strength of character” shown by Burrow and Sinfield, particularly in their campaign raising funds and awareness to fight motor neurone disease (MND). Burrow, an eight-time Grand Final winner for Rhinos, was diagnosed with the terminal illness three years ago. Here is a list of those who came before them. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers

1. Freedom of Leeds

Can you name every person awarded the Freedom of Leeds since 2000?

Photo: Getty Images

2. Freedom of Leeds

Nelson Mandela was awarded the Freedom of Leeds in 2001. The anti-apartheid activist served as the first president of South Africa from 1994 to 1999.

Photo: Getty

3. Freedom of Leeds

Dame Fanny Waterman DBE received Freedom of Leeds in 2004. She is best known as the founder, chair and artistic director of the Leeds International Piano Competition. She was also president of the Harrogate International Music Festival.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

4. Freedom of Leeds

Jane Tomlinson received the Freedom of Leeds in 2005. She who raised £1.85 million for charity by completing a series of athletic challenges, despite suffering from terminal cancer. She died in 2007, aged 43.

Photo: Getty

