Every Leeds The Springs Shopping Centre job vacancy including one at River Island
Other exciting opportunities include working as a security guard manager. Any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start to 2023.
The Springs Retail & Leisure Centre at Thorpe Park, is one of the most upcoming and coming shopping centres in Leeds, with leading coffee and sandwich chain Pret A Manger recently opening a new spot, after agreeing a 10-year lease to occupy a prominent unit adjacent to Caffé Nero and opposite JD Sports.
Floor Manager – River Island – Full Time
Applicants will be expected to increase conversion through customer engagement and spreading the joy of fashion. They will also be expected to inspire customers using both verbal and visual engagement with the product.
Security and Cleaning Manager – The Springs – £30,000 pa
As the Security and Cleaning Manager you will be responsible for ensuring that the site management office, all public areas including associated service yards/roads, loading bays, common areas and back of house areas are fully secured, safe and cleaned to a level of service which exceeds the client’s expectations.
Store Manager – The Works – £22,196 per year
As a Store Manager, you’ll spend a lot of time on the shop floor, working alongside your team driving commerciality and setting the pace. You’ll showcase an inspirational customer experience by creating moments that matter with our customers.
Stylist – Room 97 – Full Time
The successful candidate must be competent in all aspects of hairdressing, with good people skills and team player described as a must.