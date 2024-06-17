Junction 32 Castleford: Every job opening at shopping outlet near Leeds including TOG24

Alex Grant
Alex Grant
Published 17th Jun 2024, 11:30 BST
New openings have become available at a popular shopping outlet near Leeds.

Junction 32 is a popular outlet shopping village in Castleford near Leeds and is home to over 90 stores with up to 60% off the RRP everyday.

A host of new job openings have become available at the site include at Yorkshire’s own TOG24.

Any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student after a part-time job.

Junction 32 is a popular outlet shopping village in Castleford near Leeds. Picture: Simon DewhurstJunction 32 is a popular outlet shopping village in Castleford near Leeds. Picture: Simon Dewhurst
Junction 32 is a popular outlet shopping village in Castleford near Leeds. Picture: Simon Dewhurst | Simon Dewhurst

Job: TOG24 - Sales Assistant

Contract: Permanent, part-time role, 12 hours per week.

Description: TOG24 are looking for an enthusiastic, adaptable and committed individual who will thrive as part of a team.

Job: Eden - Suit Specialist

Contract: 16 hours per week

Description: The Suits Specialist role will entail overseeing employees, knowledge in tailoring suits, building a rapport with clients, selling menswear and having a keen eye within the fashion industry.

Elsewhere in Leeds fresh job opportunities have become available at Trinity Leeds and White Rose Shopping Centre.

Jobs available at Trinity include at Nike and the Entertainer, meanwhile roles at White Rose include Cineworld and New Look.

