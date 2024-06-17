Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New openings have become available at a popular shopping outlet near Leeds.

Junction 32 is a popular outlet shopping village in Castleford near Leeds and is home to over 90 stores with up to 60% off the RRP everyday.

A host of new job openings have become available at the site include at Yorkshire’s own TOG24.

Any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student after a part-time job.

Junction 32 is a popular outlet shopping village in Castleford near Leeds. Picture: Simon Dewhurst | Simon Dewhurst

Contract: Permanent, part-time role, 12 hours per week.

Description: TOG24 are looking for an enthusiastic, adaptable and committed individual who will thrive as part of a team.

Contract: 16 hours per week

Description: The Suits Specialist role will entail overseeing employees, knowledge in tailoring suits, building a rapport with clients, selling menswear and having a keen eye within the fashion industry.

Elsewhere in Leeds fresh job opportunities have become available at Trinity Leeds and White Rose Shopping Centre.