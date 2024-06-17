Junction 32 Castleford: Every job opening at shopping outlet near Leeds including TOG24
and live on Freeview channel 276
Junction 32 is a popular outlet shopping village in Castleford near Leeds and is home to over 90 stores with up to 60% off the RRP everyday.
A host of new job openings have become available at the site include at Yorkshire’s own TOG24.
Any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student after a part-time job.
Contract: Permanent, part-time role, 12 hours per week.
Description: TOG24 are looking for an enthusiastic, adaptable and committed individual who will thrive as part of a team.
Contract: 16 hours per week
Description: The Suits Specialist role will entail overseeing employees, knowledge in tailoring suits, building a rapport with clients, selling menswear and having a keen eye within the fashion industry.
Get the latest on all of the news from across Leeds sent directly to your inbox with our free daily newsletter
Elsewhere in Leeds fresh job opportunities have become available at Trinity Leeds and White Rose Shopping Centre.
Jobs available at Trinity include at Nike and the Entertainer, meanwhile roles at White Rose include Cineworld and New Look.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.