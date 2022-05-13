Eurovision 2022: Czech Republic act urge Leeds 'lads and lasses' to vote after forming while at Leeds Conservatoire

The group formed while studying at Leeds Conservatoire in 2016 and regard the city as a 'second home.'

Referencing a bit of Yorkshire slang, guitarist Casper Hatlestad said: "Please lads and lasses, vote for us."

The group, made up of Czech vocalist Dominika Hašková and Casper Hatlestad and Benjamin Rekstad, from Norway, originally came together for a project while studying in Leeds.

Speaking to the BBC ahead of their successful semi-final performance, the group revealed their love for the city and their shared 'great passion' for Leeds United.

"Leeds is our second home." Mr Hatlestad, said.

"We lived there for five years and we've been on the underground music scene for so many years and we were really, really inspired by it."

The group even spent their Covid enforced lockdown in 2020 living by Meanwood Park. Picture: Getty Images.

In a statement provided to the YEP, the vice principal of Leeds Conservatoire, Patsy Gilbert, spoke of her pride at the success of their former students.

“We are so proud and excited that a band from Leeds Conservatoire has reached the Eurovision final. Domi, Ben and Casper were such excellent students and really talented musicians." she said.

"The whole conservatoire community really came together for the semi-final - it was brilliant! We can’t wait to support We Are Domi again on Saturday and would love people to vote for them.”

Leeds were previously represented at the hit song contest by artist Caroline Barnes.

In 2007 she performed as part of the pop group Scooch, who performed ‘Flying the Flag (for You)’ at the 52nd Eurovision Song Contest in Finland.