Police in renewed appeal for four Elland Road missile-throwing suspects during Manchester United defeat

Six out the ten suspects have now been identified following previous appeals over incidents at the match on February 20.

These included incidents where Manchester United players were targeted.

Detectives are still keen to identify these four men. Picture: WYP.

Officers are still keen to identify the four remaining suspects, highlighted from CCTV footage covering home fans in the South Stand.