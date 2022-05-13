Police in renewed appeal for four Elland Road missile-throwing suspects during Manchester United defeat

Six out the ten suspects have now been identified following previous appeals over incidents at the match on February 20.
Read More
These included incidents where Manchester United players were targeted.
Officers are still keen to identify the four remaining suspects, highlighted from CCTV footage covering home fans in the South Stand.
Anyone who recognises any of the suspects is asked to contact Leeds District CID quoting Operation Branchwood or crime reference 13220103288 and the relevant initial for the suspect via 101 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechatInformation can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.