Police in renewed appeal for four Elland Road missile-throwing suspects during Manchester United defeat

Detectives investigating missile throwing incidents at Leeds United’s game against Manchester United at Elland Road are renewing their appeal to identify four remaining suspects.

By Alex Grant
Friday, 13th May 2022, 2:49 pm
Six out the ten suspects have now been identified following previous appeals over incidents at the match on February 20.

These included incidents where Manchester United players were targeted.

Detectives are still keen to identify these four men. Picture: WYP.

Officers are still keen to identify the four remaining suspects, highlighted from CCTV footage covering home fans in the South Stand.

Anyone who recognises any of the suspects is asked to contact Leeds District CID quoting Operation Branchwood or crime reference 13220103288 and the relevant initial for the suspect via 101 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechatInformation can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.