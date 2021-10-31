Escaped wallabies caught on the hop after fleeing sanctuary
Two wallabies have been reunited with their owner after they escaped from an animal sanctuary in West Yorkshire.
The marsupials hopped free from Thorner Alpacas, on the outskirts of Leeds, after strong winds damaged their paddock on Wednesday evening.
Roxy was caught with a net on Friday after she was spotted at a nearby farm and the other escapee, Amadeus, was tranquillised by a vet the following day in a field in Thorner.
The wallabies’ owner, Nathan Pearson-Clough, said they have both been checked over by a vet and are happy and healthy despite their adventure.
"They’re both safe, they’re both well and they’re eating fine. You wouldn’t think they had even been out," he said "For them, I think it was an adventure. They were out eating foliage like it was a day trip."
