Christmas is a time for family and friends to come together to enjoy all the festivities, but things never go smooth in soapland - and there is set to be more drama and chaos than ever before in ITV’s Emmerdale.

This year the drama celebrated its 50th Anniversary with a huge wind storm that swept through the Dales, killing some of the characters and devastating the community.

Harriet was the first victim of the storm after a quad bike fell on top of her then lightning struck it. Liv then died after being trapped under a caravan that was blown on top of her.

Sam Dingle was seriously injured, meanwhile Faith Dingle died from cancer and Al Chapman was shot dead by Cain’s son.

Warning: May contain spoilers

A blast from the past

Emmerdale Jeff Hordley (Getty)

Cain Dingle is currently in prison because he is protecting his son Kyle for the murder of Al. Cain is seen in his cell reading letters that someone has been frequently sending him but rips them up in anger. On Christmas Day, Cain gets a visit from his long-lost brother Caleb (Will Ash).

The pair don’t seem too happy about seeing each other. Caleb is shocked to find out that their mother Faith has only recently died as Caleb was told she had died over thirty years ago. Cain warns Caleb to stay away from his family, especially with the huge secret about Kyle hanging over them.

A flashback to 1991 reveals what happened between the two brothers but there are still questions about why Caleb is back in the Dales.

It’ll be lonely this Christmas

Chas faces Christmas alone after recieving backlash from her family, who now know about her affair. The Dingles give Chas a frosty reception as she drops off presents for the family.

There is even more heartbreak as Chas sees Paddy and Eve spending Christmas with Marlon and his family. She decides to seek solace at her daughter’s grave and reads the card that Faith had given to her before setting off a firework in memory of them.

A stranger approaches with shocking news for Chas, but what has been said?

Elsewhere in the Dales

Emmerdale (ITV)

Charles' choir is raising money for a stroke charity at the village hall. Everyone enjoys the food, drink, and music from the choir - but with David’s money worries growing he has a big decision to make.

Sam and Lydia are heartbroken when Rhona informs them their last pig will have to be put down. Marcus is shocked to hear Greg is coming for lunch and makes an excuse. Later on, Marcus changes his mind and decides to join him but could he regret this?

Jimmy invites Liam to spend Christmas with him and Nicola as he was going to be spending it alone, meanwhile Leyla hides that she will be alone this festive period. Rishi also invites Liam to spend Christmas and Liam wonders if he’s bitten off more than he can chew.

Mark Charnock and the cast and crew of Emmerdale (Getty Images)

