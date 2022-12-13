Emmerdale viewers have praised ITV bosses for the way Arthur’s coming out as gay was portrayed on Monday night’s episode.

School boy Arthur Thomas, who is played by Alfie Clarke, revealed his sexuality during a game of hangman with Nicola King, who is played by Nicola Wheeler.

After pouring herself a glass of wine and joking she didn’t want to play, Nicola sat with him and they continued with the game.

Nicola said: “...for alchohol, I for Irritated , M, G.” she then took the pen from Arthur and wrote the final letter “Y” to spell out the words “I am gay”.

Nicola held his hand as he burst into tears.

Fans have been speculating over the past few weeks that Arthur is gay. Viewers noticed how he treated April Windsor when she told him she had a crush on him but he said he only saw her as a friend.

Many viewers have taken to social media to share their reaction to the heartwarming moment the school boy opened up to Nicola.

One wrote: “Such a beautiful and tender moment I wish I had something like this when I was Arthur’s age and struggling with my sexuality”.

Another commented: “When I came out to my mum, I drove to her place and said “I’ve got something I need to tell you”. She had a bottle of champagne in the fridge and said “you’ve either met a girl or you’re gay, either way there’s more where this came from and you’re not driving home”.

Nicola Wheeler (getty)

A third wrote: “BrillIantly done. I hope you have realised that LGBT representation is not all about box ticking. Ethan, Marcus & Suzy have barely featured in months. Mary’s coming out storyline lasted a week. Same sex relationships need to be visible.”

A fourth added: “Not gonna lie. Was in floods of tears, reminded me of when I came out, thankfully this time round the diva was available for hugs x well done to Nicola & Alfie.”

Alfie Clarke, who plays Arthur first joined Emmerdale back in 2017. Arthur is the son of Laurel and Ashely Thomas.

Viewers have been left wondering if news about Arthur’s sexuality will spread as Elliot Windsor overheard him speaking to Nicola.

