Man to go on trial for attempted murder over shooting at 'The Hole' in Chapeltown

A man is to go on trial accused of attempted murder over a shooting in Chapeltown.

Jeremy Rawlins is accused of trying to murder Lloyd Aikens during an incident at premises known locally as The Hole.

Rawlins also faces a charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent against the same man.

The charges relate to an investigation into an incident at premises in Back Newton Grove, Chapeltown, on April 28 this year

One man was reported to have been slashed in the face and another man was shot.

Officers recovered a handgun during a search of the area.

Rawlins is also charged with possessing a prohibited firearm - a magnum calibre revolver.

The 45-year-old, of Mexborough Grove, Chapeltown, appeared before Leeds Crown Court today where he entered not guilty pleas to all three charges.

Rawlins and Lloyd Aikens were both charged with possession of a prohibited firearm when they appeared before magistrates earlier this months.

The charge against Mr Aikens, 49, has now been withdrawn after the court heard that the prosecution no longer intend to offer evidence against him.

A trial date for Rawlins was set for October 21 and is expected to last up to five days.

Rawlins was returned to custody after the hearing.

No application was made for bail.