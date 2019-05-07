Emaciated English bulldog found wandering Leeds street looking for forever home

An emaciated English Bulldog found wandering the streets of Morley is hoping a new home is just around the corner.

The three-year-old, named Esme by the team who are caring for her at Dogs Trust Leeds, weighed just 11 kilogrammes when she was found last month, half the weight she should be.

Esme with Becky Ellis (Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds).

-> Police are driving this double decker bus in Yorkshire to hand fines to dodgy drivers and ASB yobs

Amanda Sands, Dogs Trust Leeds Manager, said: “Her ribs were almost poking through her skin when she was found and she was very weak. It was a very sad sight to see.

“She has been making good progress as she has been with us for a few weeks now, so fingers crossed her luck is about to change and she is going to find the forever family she deserves.”

Esme will need a patient family who will help her settle into life in a home once again as she may have been a stray for some time.

She would like a secure garden to play in and would enjoy sharing her life with older teenage children.

Esme when she first arrived at Dogs Trust Leeds (Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds)

The team at Dogs Trust would like her to be the only pet so she can lap up all the love.

-> Yorkshire woman who fixed laser jammer to her BMW to fool speed cameras avoids jail

Amanda said: “We don’t know anything about Esme’s history as she was found as a stray but whatever she has been through in the past, she now definitely deserves to find a loving home.

“We would like her to live close to Dogs Trust Leeds so that our vet can monitor her weight and general health as we want to make sure she makes a full recovery, and of course it will be lovely to see her.”

If you think you could provide Esme with her ideal home, please call Dogs Trust Leeds on 0113 5324335.

To find out more about all the dogs waiting for their forever home at Dogs Trust, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk