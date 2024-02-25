Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Eight gorgeous pups at Dogs Trust Leeds looking for new homes including loveable stray found with broken leg

Here are eight of the adorable pups up for adoption at Dogs Trust Leeds this month - as well as some of the gorgeous pooches who successfully found new homes.

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 25th Feb 2024, 11:30 GMT

The dogs, who are staying at the rehoming centre in York Road, have had a busy few weeks.

This month, our round-up includes one-year-old Rolo, a Staffy Crossbreed who arrived after being found as a stray with a broken leg, and is now ready for a new start.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Dogs Trust Leeds works closely with members of the public and wardens to rehome pups in need. So why not bring a bit of joy and warmth into your home by taking home one of these furballs?

Here are 11 of the dogs up for adoption –

One-year-old Rolo is a Staffy Crossbreed who had quite a rough start to his short life. He arrived after being found as a stray with a broken leg, but after surgery is now all healed up and ready to make a new start. He would need an adult-only home where he would also be the only pet, as his training is still ongoing.

1. Rolo

One-year-old Rolo is a Staffy Crossbreed who had quite a rough start to his short life. He arrived after being found as a stray with a broken leg, but after surgery is now all healed up and ready to make a new start. He would need an adult-only home where he would also be the only pet, as his training is still ongoing. Photo: Dogs Trust

Photo Sales
Aussie is a seven-year-old Staffy Cross who forms strong bonds with his favourite people. He can be nervous of other dogs so would need to be walked in quieter areas. He has been doing well in his training and is adored by his handlers.

2. Aussie

Aussie is a seven-year-old Staffy Cross who forms strong bonds with his favourite people. He can be nervous of other dogs so would need to be walked in quieter areas. He has been doing well in his training and is adored by his handlers. Photo: Dogs Trust

Photo Sales
In February, more than 40 dogs have left the centre to start their new lives. They include Goldie, a beautiful one-year-old Rottweiler.

3. Goldie

In February, more than 40 dogs have left the centre to start their new lives. They include Goldie, a beautiful one-year-old Rottweiler. Photo: Dogs Trust

Photo Sales
Six-month-old Humphrey is a Mastiff Crossbreed who arrived at the centre with a condition called 'Cherry Eye'. This has since been successfully operated on. He is currently reserved while he gets to know his new family better.

4. Humphrey

Six-month-old Humphrey is a Mastiff Crossbreed who arrived at the centre with a condition called 'Cherry Eye'. This has since been successfully operated on. He is currently reserved while he gets to know his new family better. Photo: Dogs Trust

Photo Sales
Nine-month-old Lexi is a Bulldog Crossbreed who is looking for dedicated adult adopters who are keen to help with her training. She is full of potential and just needs humans to let her flourish.

5. Lexi

Nine-month-old Lexi is a Bulldog Crossbreed who is looking for dedicated adult adopters who are keen to help with her training. She is full of potential and just needs humans to let her flourish. Photo: Dogs Trust

Photo Sales
One of the rehoming centre’s longer-term lodgers Lucy finally got her chance at a forever home and has left to start a new life. She was handed over back in October 2023 due to her not getting along with the other dog in her home. She had a few training needs and the team worked on her dog reactivity with her. It took a while to find the right people who would be prepared to keep Lucy on the right tracks with her training, but eventually the perfect match was made and she’s now settling into her new home.

6. Lucy

One of the rehoming centre’s longer-term lodgers Lucy finally got her chance at a forever home and has left to start a new life. She was handed over back in October 2023 due to her not getting along with the other dog in her home. She had a few training needs and the team worked on her dog reactivity with her. It took a while to find the right people who would be prepared to keep Lucy on the right tracks with her training, but eventually the perfect match was made and she’s now settling into her new home. Photo: Dogs Trust

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Dogs