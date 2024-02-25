This month, our round-up includes one-year-old Rolo, a Staffy Crossbreed who arrived after being found as a stray with a broken leg, and is now ready for a new start.
Dogs Trust Leeds works closely with members of the public and wardens to rehome pups in need. So why not bring a bit of joy and warmth into your home by taking home one of these furballs?
Here are 11 of the dogs up for adoption –
1. Rolo
One-year-old Rolo is a Staffy Crossbreed who had quite a rough start to his short life. He arrived after being found as a stray with a broken leg, but after surgery is now all healed up and ready to make a new start. He would need an adult-only home where he would also be the only pet, as his training is still ongoing. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Aussie
Aussie is a seven-year-old Staffy Cross who forms strong bonds with his favourite people. He can be nervous of other dogs so would need to be walked in quieter areas. He has been doing well in his training and is adored by his handlers. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Goldie
In February, more than 40 dogs have left the centre to start their new lives. They include Goldie, a beautiful one-year-old Rottweiler. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Humphrey
Six-month-old Humphrey is a Mastiff Crossbreed who arrived at the centre with a condition called 'Cherry Eye'. This has since been successfully operated on. He is currently reserved while he gets to know his new family better. Photo: Dogs Trust
5. Lexi
Nine-month-old Lexi is a Bulldog Crossbreed who is looking for dedicated adult adopters who are keen to help with her training. She is full of potential and just needs humans to let her flourish. Photo: Dogs Trust
6. Lucy
One of the rehoming centre’s longer-term lodgers Lucy finally
got her chance at a forever home and has left to start a new life. She was handed over back in October 2023 due to her not getting along
with the other dog in her home. She had a few training needs and
the team worked on her dog reactivity with her. It took a while to
find the right people who would be prepared to keep Lucy on the
right tracks with her training, but eventually the perfect match was
made and she’s now settling into her new home. Photo: Dogs Trust