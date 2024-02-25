6 . Lucy

One of the rehoming centre’s longer-term lodgers Lucy finally got her chance at a forever home and has left to start a new life. She was handed over back in October 2023 due to her not getting along with the other dog in her home. She had a few training needs and the team worked on her dog reactivity with her. It took a while to find the right people who would be prepared to keep Lucy on the right tracks with her training, but eventually the perfect match was made and she’s now settling into her new home. Photo: Dogs Trust