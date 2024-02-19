Leeds news you can trust since 1890
East Ardsley: Joy as heroic family dog finds missing pet 24 hours after huge search operation failed

There were tears of joy on an estate in East Ardsley this week, after a heroic family pet found a missing pup - 24 hours after a huge search operation had failed.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 19th Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT
Six-month-old miniature dachshund Lenny made a bolt for it on Wednesday (February 14), after he spotted a cat in the distance while out on a walk.

His owner Amy Smith said the sudden movement caused her to drop the lead, which trailed behind the nimble pooch.

Playful pup Lenny went missing while out on a walk with owner Amy Smith, but was found 24 hours later by their heroic family dog. Photo: Amy Smith.Playful pup Lenny went missing while out on a walk with owner Amy Smith, but was found 24 hours later by their heroic family dog. Photo: Amy Smith.
Playful pup Lenny went missing while out on a walk with owner Amy Smith, but was found 24 hours later by their heroic family dog. Photo: Amy Smith.
"I ran after him, but I think that was scaring him even more," said the 31-year-old. "I was heartbroken, I didn't sleep at all that night."

A huge search operation ensued, with friends and neighbours on the estate joining in the efforts.

Six-month-old miniature dachshund Lenny was found hiding behind a bin in East Ardsley. Photo: Amy Smith.Six-month-old miniature dachshund Lenny was found hiding behind a bin in East Ardsley. Photo: Amy Smith.
Six-month-old miniature dachshund Lenny was found hiding behind a bin in East Ardsley. Photo: Amy Smith.

Amy, who works for Yorkshire Water, said: "Everyone was looking for him - even people I didn't know. My head was all over the place, so it was nice to see that they wanted to help."

The following day, Amy's dad brought family dog Alfie round to help with the search. And to everyone's surprise, he picked up the scent in just 10 minutes.

Family dog Alfie picked up Lenny's scent in just 10 minutes. Photo: Amy Smith.Family dog Alfie picked up Lenny's scent in just 10 minutes. Photo: Amy Smith.
Family dog Alfie picked up Lenny's scent in just 10 minutes. Photo: Amy Smith.
Playful pup Lenny was found soaking wet in a bush behind a bin on the estate.

"I was crying, I was so happy," said relieved owner Amy. "My mum was crying as well, because she treats him like a grandchild

"We made sure to give Alfie lots of treats!"

