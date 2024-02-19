Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Six-month-old miniature dachshund Lenny made a bolt for it on Wednesday (February 14), after he spotted a cat in the distance while out on a walk.

His owner Amy Smith said the sudden movement caused her to drop the lead, which trailed behind the nimble pooch.

Playful pup Lenny went missing while out on a walk with owner Amy Smith, but was found 24 hours later by their heroic family dog. Photo: Amy Smith.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I ran after him, but I think that was scaring him even more," said the 31-year-old. "I was heartbroken, I didn't sleep at all that night."

A huge search operation ensued, with friends and neighbours on the estate joining in the efforts.

Six-month-old miniature dachshund Lenny was found hiding behind a bin in East Ardsley. Photo: Amy Smith.

Amy, who works for Yorkshire Water, said: "Everyone was looking for him - even people I didn't know. My head was all over the place, so it was nice to see that they wanted to help."

The following day, Amy's dad brought family dog Alfie round to help with the search. And to everyone's surprise, he picked up the scent in just 10 minutes.

Family dog Alfie picked up Lenny's scent in just 10 minutes. Photo: Amy Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Playful pup Lenny was found soaking wet in a bush behind a bin on the estate.

"I was crying, I was so happy," said relieved owner Amy. "My mum was crying as well, because she treats him like a grandchild