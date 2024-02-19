East Ardsley: Joy as heroic family dog finds missing pet 24 hours after huge search operation failed
Six-month-old miniature dachshund Lenny made a bolt for it on Wednesday (February 14), after he spotted a cat in the distance while out on a walk.
His owner Amy Smith said the sudden movement caused her to drop the lead, which trailed behind the nimble pooch.
"I ran after him, but I think that was scaring him even more," said the 31-year-old. "I was heartbroken, I didn't sleep at all that night."
Amy, who works for Yorkshire Water, said: "Everyone was looking for him - even people I didn't know. My head was all over the place, so it was nice to see that they wanted to help."
The following day, Amy's dad brought family dog Alfie round to help with the search. And to everyone's surprise, he picked up the scent in just 10 minutes.
Playful pup Lenny was found soaking wet in a bush behind a bin on the estate.
"I was crying, I was so happy," said relieved owner Amy. "My mum was crying as well, because she treats him like a grandchild
"We made sure to give Alfie lots of treats!"