A “beloved” care home resident who has lived under five monarchs has celebrated her 108th birthday in Leeds.

Elsie Pearman, who is one of the oldest people in the city, enjoyed a visit from the Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun Abigail Marshall Katung on her special day.

She has lived at award-winning residential care home Dyneley House in Chapel Allerton for the last year.

Elsie celebrated her 108th birthday at Dyneley House with care home manager Laura Clark, left, and the Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun Abigail Marshall Katung. | Submitted

“We had a lovely party with all my friends, entertainment, tea and cake - all of the things that make a birthday, and it was very nice indeed,” said Elsie.

“The Lord Mayor was really beautiful. She had all of her gold chains on, and she was ever such a nice, amiable person.”

Born in 1916, Elsie has experienced significant events and societal changes over the last century, from wars to the advent of technology in the digital age.

She has lived under five British monarchs: King George V, King Edward VIII, King George VI, Queen Elizabeth II, and now King Charles III.

Elsie worked as a nurse in the Royal Navy during the Second World War. | Submitted

When asked about the secret to living such a full life, she said: “Everything in moderation.”

During the Second World War, Elsie worked as a nurse in the Royal Navy. She spent the first 20 years of her life in Sunderland before moving to Newcastle with her work in the civil service.

She was married in her 30s to Cyril Pearman, who was in the Royal Navy, and the couple had one son, who Elsie said has been “a joy all my life”.

Laura Clark, the manager at Dyneley House, said: “We are thrilled to have the Lord Mayor visit us today and recognise Elsie’s incredible life.

“She is a beloved member of our home and today has given us a lovely reason to celebrate with Elsie. Both staff and residents have thoroughly enjoyed the visit.”

Dyneley House, which is located on Allerton Hill, is open to all residents over the age of 65. The home features landscaped gardens set against the backdrop of the characterful neighbourhood of Chapel Allerton.