A horse fair has reportedly been organised on private land in Drighlington from tomorrow (Thursday) until Sunday, and residents have been told that thousands could attend, according to Drighlington Parish Council.

A number of businesses in the village have said that they will close or open at reduced hours while the event is taking place after they said they had been given advice from authorities.

Chairman of Drighlington Parish Council, Andy North, said that details of the event have only come to light recently and are “a bit sketchy”.

The event is due to take place in the village of Drighlington in Leeds.

But he said he understood the fair will take place on two fields near Wakefield Road in the village.

Coun North said: “We know that the gates open tomorrow at 7am (Thursday) and that it’s going on until Sunday.

"This is the first time it’s happened in the village.”

He added: “The scary thing is that nobody knows of the numbers but it’s believed to be in the thousands. It’s not a small event.

"The general feeling around the village is that most people aren’t happy.

"Some people think it doesn’t matter and nothing will happen. The police seem to not think it will be an issue.”

Coun North said he had been informed that Travellers would be arriving from around the country to attend the event.

He said he informed police and Leeds City Council about the plans.

Coun North added: “We’ve had a lot of people ringing us because they’ve had no advice.”

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed the force was aware of the event, which they said was taking place on private land.

The spokesperson said: “We are aware of this event, which is taking place on private land, and we are in contact with the organiser and our partners at the council.

“Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team will be on patrol in the local area in line with their normal deployments.

“We have no lawful or legitimate basis to oppose this event and we have not given any advice to businesses in the area to close.”