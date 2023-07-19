A horse fair has been organised on private land in Drighlington from tomorrow (Thursday) until Sunday.

Chairman of Drighlington Parish Council, Andy North, said that details of the event have only come to light recently and are “a bit sketchy”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he said he understood the fair will take place on two fields near Wakefield Road in the village.

The event is due to take place in the village of Drighlington in Leeds.

Coun North said: “We know that the gates open tomorrow at 7am (Thursday) and that it’s going on until Sunday.

"This is the first time it’s happened in the village.”

He added: “The scary thing is that nobody knows of the numbers but it’s believed to be in the thousands. It’s not a small event.

"The general feeling around the village is that most people aren’t happy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Some people think it doesn’t matter and nothing will happen. The police seem to not think it will be an issue.”

A spokesperson for Leeds Gypsy and Traveller Exchange (GATE) said: “People have a right to hold events on private land, organised with all proper licenses and permissions, as with any other large event.

“As far as we are aware the police and local authority have not advised any businesses to close. Given that most of the attendees are from ethnic minority groups, Gypsies or Travellers, advice given to close a business based on the ethnicity of attendees would be racist and a breach of the public sector equality duty. We hope businesses remain open, the fair goes well and all the attendees have a wonderful time."

Coun North said he had been informed that Travellers would be arriving from around the country to attend the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed the force was aware of the event, which they said was taking place on private land.

The spokesperson said: “We are aware of this event, which is taking place on private land, and we are in contact with the organiser and our partners at the council.

“Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team will be on patrol in the local area in line with their normal deployments.

“We have no lawful or legitimate basis to oppose this event and we have not given any advice to businesses in the area to close.”