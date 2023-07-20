Members of the Traveller community have been arriving at a Leeds village for a horse fair hosted in the city.

The ‘Jr Price Drigfair’ event, which is taking place on private land in Drighlington, is set to be open to the public from tomorrow (Friday) until Sunday.

There has been a steady stream of arrivals since the fields were open at 7am and more visitors are expected to come from across the country over the next few days.

The organiser of the event - who leases the land that it is being held on - told the YEP that the Horse Fair was a family event and said residents of the village are welcome to attend. The event page states that there will be market stalls, a beer tent and "plenty of trade" while the event is on.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed the force was aware of the event, which they said was taking place on private land.

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “The council has been in direct contact with West Yorkshire Police regarding this event and has been assured that everything is in place for it to run with as little disruption as possible.

“As stated by West Yorkshire Police, no businesses in the area have been told to close for the duration of the event. We will continue to work closely with West Yorkshire Police to ensure that local residents are not impacted by the event taking place.”

A spokesperson for Leeds Gypsy and Traveller Exchange (GATE) said: “People have a right to hold events on private land, organised with all proper licenses and permissions, as with any other large event.

“As far as we are aware the police and local authority have not advised any businesses to close. Given that most of the attendees are from ethnic minority groups, Gypsies or Travellers, advice given to close a business based on the ethnicity of attendees would be racist and a breach of the public sector equality duty. We hope businesses remain open, the fair goes well and all the attendees have a wonderful time.”

1 . Drighlington Horse Fair Travellers arriving on site for the first Jr Price Drigfair held in a field on the edge of Drighlington, near Leeds. Picture By Yorkshire Evening Post Photographer Photo Sales

2 . Drighlington Horse Fair Travellers arriving on site for the first Jr Price Drigfair held in a field on the edge of Drighlington, near Leeds. Picture By Yorkshire Evening Post Photographer Photo Sales

3 . Drighlington Horse Fair Travellers arriving on site for the first Jr Price Drigfair held in a field on the edge of Drighlinton, near Leeds. Picture By Yorkshire Evening Post Photographer Photo Sales

4 . Drighlington Horse Fair Travellers arriving on site for the first Jr Price Drigfair held in a field on the edge of Drighlinton, near Leeds. Picture By Yorkshire Evening Post Photographer Photo Sales

