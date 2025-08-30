Returning to Waterloo Lake was always going to be an emotional challenge for Nicole Copland.

Her brother Chris tragically died in the same water in Roundhay Park, Leeds, alongside his friend David Cullen 20 years ago.

A memorial at the side of the lake is a sombre reminder of how the pair, aged 15 and 16 at the time, tragically lost their lives after they were swept up by the current.

Nicole was gearing up to participate in the Martin House Dragon Boat Race next weekend - but now organisers have cancelled the race due to blue-green algae forming on the lake.

Nicole, who was aged 12 when her older brother died, described Chris as a “brilliant brother” who was loved by the whole LS14 community.

She said: “(Chris) always looked after me if I ever needed it. He was a big part of my life.

“He was a lovely lad who was a big big part of the community.”

Chris Copland drowned in Roundhay Lake alongside his friend David Cullen 20 years ago. | Nicole Copland

Two decades on from Chris’ sudden death, Nicole planned to pay tribute to her brother by taking part in the Martin House Dragon Boat Race.

As part of a team of 10 paddlers and one drummer, all assembled from garden centres across Yorkshire, they were set to compete in a series of races against dozens of other teams.

However, the event has now been postponed after blue-green algae has formed on the surface of Waterloo Lake.

As visitors are advised to not swim in the lake, Martin House made the decision to postpone the Dragon Boat Race just over a week before it was due to take place.

Maddie Massey, special events team manager at Martin House, said: “Unfortunately we have had to postpone our Dragon Boat Race, which had been due to take place at Roundhay Park on Sunday, September 7.

“Following reports of algae in the lake at Roundhay Park, we have been working closely with Leeds City Council and the Environment Agency to assess the situation.

“The safety of our participants and supporters is our top priority, so we have made the decision to postpone this year's event.

“We are naturally disappointed, especially as it is always challenging to reschedule a large-scale event like this while ensuring we don't lose the vital funds it raises for the hospice.

“ Our teams have been informed, and we are now working hard to set a new date for the Dragon Boat Race in spring 2026.”

Nicole Copland and her daughter Leela. | Nicole Copland

Nicole had planned to return to Roundhay Park, a location that is a painful reminder of a terrible tragedy, to celebrate Chris’ life with friends and family.

However, as Nicole’s team were making preparations for the Dragon Boat Race, they were alerted by organisers that the event has been cancelled.

She said: “From what I’ve seen, it is a justified reason. It is the safest thing.

"But it’s disappointing when you’ve put yourself in the mental state to take part.

"I almost cried when I saw the email.”

However, Nicole’s hopes are not lost and she still plans to participate in the Dragon Boat Race next year.

She sees the postponement as an opportunity to raise more money for Martin House and more awareness of Chris’ legacy.

Nicole will continue raising money for Martin House until the Dragon Boat Race next year. To donate to her JustGiving page visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/nicole-copland-1?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL