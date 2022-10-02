1. Apollo is looking for a peaceful home

Apollo is a sweet natured crossbreed who is around 18 months old. He is looking for patient adopters who will be happy to visit him multiple times at the centre to build a relationship before he's ready to go home. He has a degenerative condition with his hips, so we don't expect him to reach his twilight years, but he'll have a good few years of fun and lots of love to give. Due to his size and medical needs he won't suit a home with children. He's looking for a peaceful adult only home where he can get loads of attention from his family. Although he enjoys having walking buddies, living with another dog will be too much for him so he needs to be the only pet in his home.

Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds