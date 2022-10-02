Some of these adorable canines are available for adoption and are currently being cared for by the team at Dogs Trust.
For more information, head over to the official Dogs Trust website or call the Dogs Trust call centre on 03030030000.
1. Apollo is looking for a peaceful home
Apollo is a sweet natured crossbreed who is around 18 months old. He is looking for patient adopters who will be happy to visit him multiple times at the centre to build a relationship before he's ready to go home. He has a degenerative condition with his hips, so we don't expect him to reach his twilight years, but he'll have a good few years of fun and lots of love to give. Due to his size and medical needs he won't suit a home with children. He's looking for a peaceful adult only home where he can get loads of attention from his family. Although he enjoys having walking buddies, living with another dog will be too much for him so he needs to be the only pet in his home.
Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds
2. Decota could potentially share a home with a canine companion
Decota is a sweet-natured four-year-old staffy who seems to enjoy a peaceful life. She will be fine with kids around eight years and over who will enjoy having a fun little dog in their life. She is fine around other dogs and could potentially share her home with a canine companion.
Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds
3. Harold seems to take life in his stride
Harold is a lovely four-year-old lurcher who seems to take life in his stride. He needs adopters who will take their time getting to know him by visiting him a few times at the
centre. He’ll need a secure garden to play off lead. He’ll be fine with kids over 16 who will enjoy having an active and loving dog around. Once he’s settled into his new routine, he should be okay on his own for a few hours if his time home alone is built up gradually.
Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds
4. Rex is a gentle giant
We spotted Rex showing off some of his training skills! He’s a fun and energetic crossbreed aged two. He loves loads of fuss and enjoys his walkies. He’ll be fine with kids over 12 but doesn’t want to share with any other pets, but he’s okay around other dogs when out and about. He's the true definition of a gentle giant!
Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds