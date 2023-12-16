Dogs Trust Leeds hopes adorable Lurcher dubbed 'most overlooked pooch' will find new home this Christmas
Domino, who’s been waiting for a new family for 15 months, is an extremely affectionate canine companion who’d love a fresh start over the festive season.
He’s been at the rehoming centre, in York Street, since August 2022 and since his arrival, the charity has processed thousands of adoption applications, but not a single one for Domino.
However, the dedicated team at the charity are determined to turn his Christmas wish into a reality.
Emma Wakefield, Manager at Dogs Trust Leeds, said: "Domino has become a cherished member of the family. His playful nature, intelligence and the love he exudes has us all rooting for him.
“We believe there's someone out there whose heart he could capture. We urge everyone to consider giving him the chance he truly deserves – while remembering that a dog is for life, not just for Christmas."
More information about Dominos can be found on the Dogs Trust Leeds website.
He would suit an adult-only home with a secure garden. His training has come on leaps and bounds since he arrived at the centre. Due to his nervousness around dogs, he wears a nuzzle – and likes to be walked in quieter areas.