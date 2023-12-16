An adorable nine-year-old Lurcher dubbed “the most overlooked pooch” at Dogs Trust Leeds is sadly preparing for his second Christmas at the home.

Domino, who’s been waiting for a new family for 15 months, is an extremely affectionate canine companion who’d love a fresh start over the festive season.

He’s been at the rehoming centre, in York Street, since August 2022 and since his arrival, the charity has processed thousands of adoption applications, but not a single one for Domino.

However, the dedicated team at the charity are determined to turn his Christmas wish into a reality.

Domino has been dubbed the "most overlooked pooch" at Dogs Trust Leeds. Photo: Kevin JohnsonKJ PHOTOGRAPHY/Dogs Trust.

Emma Wakefield, Manager at Dogs Trust Leeds, said: "Domino has become a cherished member of the family. His playful nature, intelligence and the love he exudes has us all rooting for him.

“We believe there's someone out there whose heart he could capture. We urge everyone to consider giving him the chance he truly deserves – while remembering that a dog is for life, not just for Christmas."

More information about Dominos can be found on the Dogs Trust Leeds website.

