Six charming dogs up for adoption in Leeds this week including puppy who was tragically abandoned

Published 16th Mar 2025, 11:30 BST

Here are six of the charming pups up for adoption at Dogs Trust Leeds this week.

The dogs, who are being looked after at the rehoming centre on York Road, include both youngsters and older pets looking for the perfect retirement homes.

Dogs Trust volunteers work closely with members of the public and wardens to rehome pups in need. Here are six of the dogs up for adoption –

1. Rory

Rory is a four-year-old originally found as a stray. The trauma of being abandoned has left him quite anxious about being left on his own, but he’s living in a foster home where he’s learning lots and getting all the love he deserves in the meantime. He is friendly with everyone and his favourite thing to do is snuggle on the sofa. | Dogs Trust

2. Scully

Scully is a super chilled and friendly five-year-old Greyhound who is currently living in a foster home, getting all the home comforts she deserves. She is playful and loves getting out for walks in quieter areas where she won’t see too many dogs. Her home will need a secure garden. | Dogs Trust

3. Zena

Zena is a stunning two-year-old Staffie Rottweiler Crossbreed who, although having quite an unsettled time recently, has adapted well and is doing great with her training. She will need adopters who are happy to work with our team to continue to bring out the best in her. After a few meets, you’ll find her lots of fun. | Dogs Trust

4. Laddy

Four-year-old former racing greyhound Laddy ended up at Dogs Trust Leeds after his racing career ended and is now looking for a retirement home. He would be happy to live with secondary school-aged children but is looking to be the only pet in the house. | Dogs Trust

5. Jupiter

Jupiter is a six-year-old Dobermann Cross who forms a very strong bond with his friends. He can be a bit anxious around new people and places, so his adopters will need to slowly work with the Dogs Trust team to build a bond and prepare him for life in his forever home. He likes to be with his friends all the time, so it will be a little while until he can be built up to any time on his own. | Dogs Trust

6. Ronald

Ronald is a four-year-old Lurcher who has had a pretty rough time, but has bounced back amazingly. He’ll be fine to live with older kids who are confident around bubbly, playful dogs. However, he will need to be the only pet in his home while he continues his dog socialisation training. | Dogs Trust

