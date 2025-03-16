5 . Jupiter

Jupiter is a six-year-old Dobermann Cross who forms a very strong bond with his friends. He can be a bit anxious around new people and places, so his adopters will need to slowly work with the Dogs Trust team to build a bond and prepare him for life in his forever home. He likes to be with his friends all the time, so it will be a little while until he can be built up to any time on his own. | Dogs Trust