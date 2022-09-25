Described as the “ultimate dog’s day out”, the festival featured an agility course, a hay bale race, a dog show and even ‘doggie diving’ as part of the entertainment.

Taking place across September 24 and 25, television presenter Matt Baker was in attendance to take part in a Q&A session and share his adventures.

Dogs Trust was the charity partner and representatives were in attendance providing information on dogs looking for homes.

YEP photographer Steve Riding went along to capture the canine action.

1. Cookie the cockapoo Cookie the cockapoo was there with Lucy and Else Brewster of Shipley. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

2. Dogs galore People brought along their canine companions for the festival. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

3. Taking a dive 'Doggie diving' was part of the festivities. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

4. All shapes and sizes Dogs of all breeds were on show at Harewood House. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales