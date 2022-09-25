Dogfest 2022: Best pictures from the dog-focused festival at Harewood House in Leeds
Dog lovers were in their element at Harewood House this weekend as it played host to the dog-focused festival, Dogfest.
Described as the “ultimate dog’s day out”, the festival featured an agility course, a hay bale race, a dog show and even ‘doggie diving’ as part of the entertainment.
Taking place across September 24 and 25, television presenter Matt Baker was in attendance to take part in a Q&A session and share his adventures.
Dogs Trust was the charity partner and representatives were in attendance providing information on dogs looking for homes.
YEP photographer Steve Riding went along to capture the canine action.
