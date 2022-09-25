News you can trust since 1890
Dogfest 2022: Best pictures from the dog-focused festival at Harewood House in Leeds

Dog lovers were in their element at Harewood House this weekend as it played host to the dog-focused festival, Dogfest.

By Tom Coates
Sunday, 25th September 2022, 4:54 pm
Updated Sunday, 25th September 2022, 4:56 pm

Described as the “ultimate dog’s day out”, the festival featured an agility course, a hay bale race, a dog show and even ‘doggie diving’ as part of the entertainment.

Taking place across September 24 and 25, television presenter Matt Baker was in attendance to take part in a Q&A session and share his adventures.

Dogs Trust was the charity partner and representatives were in attendance providing information on dogs looking for homes.

YEP photographer Steve Riding went along to capture the canine action.

1. Cookie the cockapoo

Cookie the cockapoo was there with Lucy and Else Brewster of Shipley.

Photo: Steve Riding

2. Dogs galore

People brought along their canine companions for the festival.

Photo: Steve Riding

3. Taking a dive

'Doggie diving' was part of the festivities.

Photo: Steve Riding

4. All shapes and sizes

Dogs of all breeds were on show at Harewood House.

Photo: Steve Riding

Harewood HouseDogs Trust
