Disgust as Calverley resident has Halloween display smashed up within hours

Kate Westman spent Sunday afternoon putting together the display which had eight carved pumpkins with battery operated lights.

She was eager to let trick or treaters know her home had sweets by creating the "welcoming display".

However, less than two hours later Kate discovered the entire display had been smashed up.

The display was smashed outside Kate's home. Pic: Kate Westman

Speaking to the YEP, she said: "The pumpkin smashing was on my property.

"We did a welcoming display on our drive to let Halloweeners know we were participating.

"It was there for a couple of hours after dark before it was smashed.

"There were eight carved pumpkins with battery operated lights in.

"I was very disappointed and upset that the other polite children had to see that.

"I'm guessing it was youths but have no evidence who did it."

Many residents took to social media to slam the incident.

One said: "Disgusting, I can't believe this."

Another said: "Why would anyone do that?!"