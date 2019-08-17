Disabled Ed Sheeran fans slam concert organisers over Roundhay Park access problems

Disabled ticket-holders claim they struggled to access the Ed Sheeran concert site on Friday night.

One woman even left without seeing the show after being physically unable to reach the entrance she was directed to.

NHS worker Tricia Thorpe, who runs the End Stigma Leeds campaign, Tweeted that she had to been 'treated badly' and ended up with an obscured view of the stage. She decided to leave the gig early.

'Chaos' as thousands of people stuck for hours in shuttle bus queue to get to Roundhay Park

"I have never been dealt with so badly as a disabled person as I am being treated at Ed Sheeran's concert; pushed from pillar to post, the public have been rude to us, now we are all sat with people stood in front of us. Upset and disappointed. We have left, and so have others."

Another NHS employee, Helen Cooper, Tweeted a screenshot of a Facebook post written by her disabled mother-in-law, who left before the concert began because she could not make her way to the stage.

Full list of Ed Sheeran road closures and no-parking zones near Roundhay Park

"Absolutely gutted for my mother-in-law. To not have adequate provisions for the disabled to actually get to the entrances and disabled area is appalling."

Her mother-in-law slammed the event as a 'farce' and stated that the distance from the shuttle bus drop-off point was too far from the concert site for those with mobility problems.

She claimed that she was told to climb a hill to reach the entrance for disabled ticket-holders, from where they would be directed to a reserved area, but was unable to do so. Staff then suggested she used another entrance a 20-minute walk away, but she decided to return home on the shuttle bus instead.

Full list of banned items you can't take to see Ed Sheeran tonight

Another fan, Joshua Sutton, Tweeted: "Ed Sheeran was incredible tonight - unfortunately the organisation for concert-goers who were disabled wasn’t great."

However, information on the official event website states that those with mobility issues should expect to walk a reasonable distance from the Blue Badge parking area and drop-off points.

Wheelchair viewing platforms are sited close to the stage and on the cricket pitch, with their own food stalls and toilets. There is a separate disability viewing area on Hill 60, but this does not have wheelchair platforms and is intended for those ticket-holders who wish to be away from the main crowd.

The event promoters have been contacted for comment.

All you need to know about the shuttle bus service to and from Roundhay Park

Ed Sheeran plays his second and final concert at Roundhay Park tonight.

What disabled customers should expect at Roundhay Park

- Blue Badge parking is located on Soldier's Field by Entrance B. To access Entrance A, there is some grass to cross before reaching the path system, and it is then a 700-metre journey to the gate. There are uphill and downhill sections but the path is DDA compliant.

- There are paths from The Mansion to Entrance A, and after that there are 150 metres of grass to cross as you enter the concert zone. Entrance A is the direct entry point for those wishing to use the wheelchair platforms.

- The journey from Entrance A to the wheelchair enclosures is around 150 metres across a grassed area and a further distance along a pathway. Platform A at the side of the stage requires a journey of 80 metres on the path and Platform B, on the cricket pitch, is a further 150 metres from the start of the path.

- Customers who enter via Entrance A but wish to watch the show from Hill 60 will need to access the area by walking up a hill or using a set of steps.

- Hill 60 is immediately accessible via Entrance B. The disabled area is 50 metres from the entry point.