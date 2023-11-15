Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Devastating break-in at Dogs Trust Leeds a 'setback' for charity as cars and van stolen from centre in night

A devastating break-in at a Dogs Trust rehoming centre in Leeds saw two cars stolen in the middle of the night, along with a van and a shedload of vital equipment.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 15th Nov 2023, 04:45 GMT
The charity was targeted on the evening of November 10, and West Yorkshire Police has said that four people were involved.

An investigation has been launched into the burglary at the compound, in York Road, which happened between 11.30pm and 12:10am.

Two Skodia Octavia cars and a Citroen Dispatch van were nicked, along with power tools, a petrol mower and a generator in a significant setback to the charity’s operations.

The charity has launched an appeal after the break-in. Photo: Dogs Trust.The charity has launched an appeal after the break-in. Photo: Dogs Trust.
The charity has launched an appeal after the break-in. Photo: Dogs Trust.

It has launched an urgent appeal for information that may assist the police investigation and the recovery of the vehicles. Volunteers said the cars and van play a vital role in transporting rescued dogs and taking them to the vets.

Thankfully, none of the dogs were disturbed during the incident.

Manager Emma Wakefield said: "This break-in has been really tough on us. The stolen vehicles are crucial for rescuing, taking care of, and finding homes for the dogs in our care.

“It's been hard on the Dogs Trust Leeds team, but the support we've had from the community has been amazing. Despite this setback, we'll continue to work hard to continue giving our dogs the best care. If anyone has any information that could help us identify who is responsible for this burglary, we ask that you get in touch with West Yorkshire Police.”

Those with information should call 101, quoting crime reference 13230626384, or make a report via the force’s Live Chat website.

